Call of Duty and Apex Legends veterans form Wildlight Entertainment studio

Developers who worked on Apex Legends and Titanfall ended their contract with Electronic Arts and created a studio called Wildlight Entertainment.
The developer’s first game will be a AAA shooter that would have been in development for some time.
According to the official website, Wildlight Entertainment says it seeks to create a shooting intellectual property that will be wholly original and epic in scale and quality. She says she can’t reveal more details at the moment, but promises that it will be something big.
The collaborations page shows that much of the development team came out of Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts’ internal studio responsible for Titanfall and Apex Legends. There are also others who have participated from Santa Monica Studio, Riot Games and Infinity Ward, known for their work on the Call of Duty franchise.
Like new startups, Wildlife Entertainment will bring hybrid and completely remote work, claiming to believe that people should work from where they can feel most productive.
Titanfall 2 Senior Designer Chad Grenier will serve as head and director of Wildlife Entertainment. There are also names like Mohamad Alavi, who worked on Apex Legends, Titanfall and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Kristen Altamirano (Fallout: New Vegas), Mike Cook (Apex Legends), Alicia Alunni (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) and Burrell (Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare).
Earlier this month, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment canceled a single-player game set in the Titanfall universe. Mohamad Alavi was leading the development team before leaving the studio.