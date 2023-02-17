Call of Duty and Apex Legends veterans form Wildlight Entertainment studio

Developers who worked on Apex Legends and Titanfall ended their contract with Electronic Arts and created a studio called Wildlight Entertainment. The developer’s first game will be a AAA shooter that would have been in development for some time.

According to the official website, Wildlight Entertainment says it seeks to create a shooting intellectual property that will be wholly original and epic in scale and quality. She says she can’t reveal more details at the moment, but promises that it will be something big. - Advertisement - The collaborations page shows that much of the development team came out of Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts’ internal studio responsible for Titanfall and Apex Legends. There are also others who have participated from Santa Monica Studio, Riot Games and Infinity Ward, known for their work on the Call of Duty franchise.