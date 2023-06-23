Call of Duty: Activision confirms the end of Warzone

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will shut down in September, but Warzone 2.0, released in November of last year, will remain.
As of September 21st, the game currently known as Warzone Caldera will shut down and all content purchased for this free game will become available across Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.
Activision recommends players of the first Warzone move to Warzone 2.0 and reinforces that the most current version features several new features and gameplay improvements over the previous one.
As we know, Activision plans to restructure the Call of Duty franchise, even more so after completing its merger process with Microsoft. Through official documents, we learned that Microsoft intends to replace the Call of Duty Mobile game with Warzone Mobile, as a way to unify the two games.
In addition, this year we will see the launch of a new Call of Duty main game, which, like its predecessors, should have integrated content. According to rumors, the new game will be Modern Warfare 3, as a way to maintain the success established by last year’s game.
We’ve all had amazing Warzone experiences across the entire Call of Duty franchise since its first release, including those in Caldera. For those players who haven’t yet jumped into Warzone’s current activities, expect a wealth of gameplay options across three Battle Royale maps (including the new Vondel map from Season 04), as well as Ranked Play, the DMZ Beta with five Different Extraction Zones, the BlackCell offer and much more.
Activision thanks the Warzone community and players for supporting the game for so long.
So, ready to update your version of the game?