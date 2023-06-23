Call of Duty: Activision confirms the end of Warzone

- Advertisement -

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will shut down in September, but Warzone 2.0, released in November of last year, will remain.

As of September 21st, the game currently known as Warzone Caldera will shut down and all content purchased for this free game will become available across Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. Activision recommends players of the first Warzone move to Warzone 2.0 and reinforces that the most current version features several new features and gameplay improvements over the previous one. - Advertisement -

As we know, Activision plans to restructure the Call of Duty franchise, even more so after completing its merger process with Microsoft. Through official documents, we learned that Microsoft intends to replace the Call of Duty Mobile game with Warzone Mobile, as a way to unify the two games. Simply NUC Topaz 2, new batch of 4×4 with Alder Lake