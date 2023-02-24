5G News
Call of Duty 2023 could be a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty 2023 could be a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Call of Duty 2023 could be a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2
call of duty 2023 could be a direct sequel to.jpeg
Activision would plan to release the sequel to Call of Duty Modern Warfare as early as this year, contrary to rumors about an expansion or new title in the Black Ops series.

According to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier citing sources involved with the project, Activision wants the next Call of Duty to be a standalone, complete game and an extension of Modern Warfare 2, but costing the price of a launch.

Schreier says that Activision plans for Modern Warfare 2 maps and modes to follow, but he points out that that decision could change over the course of development. The launch would be planned for a date between September and November.

Previously, several rumors claimed that 2023 would be the first year in nearly two decades without a Call of Duty franchise launch and that Activision would plan to opt for a robust expansion of the single-player campaign and maps for multiplayer.

Activision would have changed its mind and decided to make the project a complete game, completely restructuring it to be a direct sequel to the title released in October last year.

A few months ago, Activision confirmed that it intended to deliver full premium Call of Duty content in 2023. When asked for more details, company spokesman Neil Wood said he had no news to share at this time.

Bloomberg says the tight development schedule causes concerns at Sledgehammer Games about how the game will hit the market, as the team has less than two years to produce the title.

It is worth remembering that this was the similar schedule that the company had to create Call of Duty Vanguard in 2021, which received negative reviews and was poorly received by players due to technical problems and controversial decisions.

