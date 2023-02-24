Call of Duty 2023 could be a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2

Activision would plan to release the sequel to Call of Duty Modern Warfare as early as this year, contrary to rumors about an expansion or new title in the Black Ops series. According to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier citing sources involved with the project, Activision wants the next Call of Duty to be a standalone, complete game and an extension of Modern Warfare 2, but costing the price of a launch.

Schreier says that Activision plans for Modern Warfare 2 maps and modes to follow, but he points out that that decision could change over the course of development. The launch would be planned for a date between September and November. Previously, several rumors claimed that 2023 would be the first year in nearly two decades without a Call of Duty franchise launch and that Activision would plan to opt for a robust expansion of the single-player campaign and maps for multiplayer. Activision would have changed its mind and decided to make the project a complete game, completely restructuring it to be a direct sequel to the title released in October last year.

Here’s what’s up with this year’s Call of Duty:

– It’s more Modern Warfare — led by Sledgehammer, supervised by Infinity Ward

– Was originally “premium expansion” but morphed into full game

– Current plan is to continue MW2 story and carry over MW2 contenthttps://t.co/PQGONp8Bks — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 23, 2023