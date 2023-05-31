Call for regulation: Industry leaders warn of AI risks in new letter

- Advertisement -

A group of artificial intelligence industry leaders have made a shocking statement. They warn that the technology they are building could pose an existential threat to humanity.

For them, artificial intelligence must be considered as important a social risk as pandemics and nuclear wars.

- Advertisement -

Prominent firms and industry leaders endorse the statement

More than 350 executives, researchers and engineers working on AI have signed an open and public statement, as reported by the New York Times, in an attempt to raise awareness of the dangers that could arise in the future.

Among the signatories to the open letter are senior executives from three major AI companies. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind; and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic. Additionally, Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, two of the three Turing Award-winning researchers, have endorsed the statement. These industry leaders have come together in concern that AI could become a dangerous technology if not properly regulated.

In recent times, there has been growing concern about the potential harms of artificial intelligence. Advances in long language models, such as those used by ChatGPT, have raised fears about the spread of misinformation and propaganda.

- Advertisement -

In addition, there are concerns that AI could replace many jobs in the administrative field. Although the researchers have not provided a detailed explanation of how this might occur, they believe that AI could cause large-scale disruption in the near future if no action is taken to regulate it.

An “awakening” in the AI ​​industry

It is not surprising that industry leaders, who are competing with each other to develop and improve AI, are arguing for stricter regulation. Recently, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis and Dario Amodei met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss AI regulation. Altman warned of the serious risks of advanced AI systems and called for government intervention to regulate it and prevent possible harm.

The open letter represents an “awakening” in the AI ​​industry, as many leaders have expressed concerns in private, but are now going public with their concerns. Dan Hendrycks, executive director of the Center for AI Safety, said there’s a misconception that only a few are concerned about these issues, but the reality is that many people privately voice their concerns.

- Advertisement -

Some argue that AI technology is still too immature to be an existential threat. However, others point out that AI is advancing rapidly and has already surpassed human performance in some areas. This raises concerns about the potential for “artificial general intelligence” (AGI) to develop, which could match or exceed human performance on a wide variety of tasks. Therefore, it is necessary to establish adequate regulation and control measures.

Proposals for a responsible management of AI

In a recent blog post, Sam Altman and other OpenAI executives proposed ways to responsibly manage powerful AI systems. They called for cooperation between major AI manufacturers, for more technical research into long-language models, and for the creation of an international AI safety organization, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency. In addition, Altman expressed his support for rules that would require a government license for manufacturers of advanced AI models.

The call for a six-month pause in the development of the largest AI models has gained support. Elon Musk and other well-known tech leaders have signed an open letter highlighting the need to curb the development of increasingly powerful AI systems. Although the letter did not have input from major AI labs, it is clear that there is growing concern about the risks associated with AI without proper regulation.

A clear and concise message

Mitigating the extinction risk of AI should be a global priority along with other societal risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

The statement from the Center for AI Security was short and to the point, running just 22 words in its original English language. This has brought together AI experts who may have differences of opinion on specific risks and solutions, but who share general concerns about powerful AI systems.

The urgency of warnings from AI leaders has increased as AI technology is increasingly used in entertainment, companionship, and productivity applications. It is important to take action now to avoid possible negative consequences in the future.