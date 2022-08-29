Call for rapid electricity market reform – SMEs demand a protective shield

The high gas prices have an impact on the price. This is increasingly burdening private households and companies, and associations fear that many companies will go out of business.

With the unchecked increase in energy prices and the resulting growing burdens on consumers and industry, calls for a rapid reform of the electricity are becoming louder. Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned that the federal government must address electricity prices “with the greatest urgency”. Otherwise, inflation will be driven more and more by an electricity crisis. The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, also spoke out in favor of “rapid and consistent intervention by the state”. Medium-sized companies are ing a shield for companies.

Huge speculative gains

- Advertisement -

The background to the demands are also the current rules of the electricity exchange. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to curb prices for consumers and industry with a fundamental reform of the electricity market. The aim is to decouple the development of end customer prices for electricity from the rising gas price.

Weil pointed out that in the case of electricity – unlike gas – the available energy, with the exception of exceptionally high exports to France, is no less than in previous years. “Apparently, it is therefore mainly about huge speculative profits that are currently being made,” said the SPD politician. Other electricity providers also benefited from this situation, for example the producers of renewable energies. Without additional power, their profits increased significantly.

“Profit Autopilot”

Lindner also criticized the sharp increase in profits for operators of wind turbines, solar systems and coal-fired power plants: “Politics have set up a profit autopilot on the electricity market,” said the FDP leader to “Bild am Sonntag”. Based on the applicable rules, producers of solar, wind or coal-fired power would automatically be paid as if they had bought expensive gas: “Profits are increasing billions by billions at the expense of consumers.”

- Advertisement -

According to Weil, the rules of the electricity exchange do not fit the current situation. It was not the cheapest providers that determined the price, but the highest accepted offers (“merit order”). If a short-term change is not possible due to the Europe-wide discussion, Weil believes that a suspension of electricity trading and temporary state price regulation are also possible.

Short-term focus on an “excess profit tax”

According to his ministry, Habeck wants to achieve with the intended electricity market reform that customers benefit more from the cheap renewable energies on their electricity bill. To this end, the resulting excess profit effects in the electricity market, which arise from the so-called merit order for power plants with very low production costs, are to be passed on to end customers.

However, the functioning of the European electricity market and the secure supply of electricity should remain guaranteed, as the ministry emphasizes. Pricing based on marginal costs in the European wholesale market itself should not be changed. The “merit order” would remain, but the problematic effects would be changed. Such a reform is complex, however, and the European partners must also be involved. In the short term, the focus will therefore continue to be on an “excess profit tax” and on rapid relief for consumers and aid programs for the economy.

- Advertisement -

The merit order is the order in which the power plants that are offered on the electricity exchange are used. Power plants that produce electricity cheaply are used first to meet demand. Such as wind turbines. In the end, however, the price is based on the power plant that was switched on last and is therefore the most expensive, in order to cover the demand – these are currently gas-fired power plants due to the high gas prices. As a result, electricity prices have also risen significantly.

“Even the strongest economy cannot stand a tripling of energy prices”

Similar to the corona pandemic, medium-sized companies believe that a hardship fund is necessary for companies that have been particularly hard hit by the price of energy and are no longer internationally competitive. “Even the strongest economy cannot stand the doubling or tripling of energy prices,” said Markus Jerger, head of the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses. Many companies could not pass on rising energy prices to customers. The electricity tax must fall to the minimum permissible in Europe. As with gas, VAT should also be reduced from 19 to 7 percent for electricity. An industrial electricity price tariff is also necessary.

The deputy DIHK general manager Achim Dercks pointed out in the editorial network Germany (RND) that a “frighteningly high number of companies, especially in industry” were forced to react to the high energy prices with production cutbacks or even shutdowns. Many companies could disappear. In many cases, orders are permanently taken over by international competitors at locations with lower energy costs. “So that more industrial companies do not have to give up production, the emergency payments, which have been extremely narrow so far, should be extended and expanded as a matter of urgency.”

Bad situation also for private households

From the point of view of the credit agency Creditreform, the rise in energy prices will also worsen the economic situation for many private households. Creditreform economist Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch told Handelsblatt: “The additional burdens are already serious.” Rising inflation will exacerbate the over-indebtedness situation.

The chairwoman of the SME and Economic Union, Gitta Connemann, criticized Habeck for boldly announcing a reform and promising relief. “But in the end his proposal means nothing more than a hidden excess profit tax.” What is needed, however, is a strategy for energy security. This included the continued operation of the nuclear power plants, the lifting of the production cap for biogas and the consistent expansion of renewable energies.