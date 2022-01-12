Call for more ramps around Dublin to avoid cyclists’ ‘biggest enemy’

There have been calls for more ramps across Dublin to make the capital more accessible for cyclists, while staircases have been described as their “biggest enemy”.

Wheelchair users stressed that they are plagued daily by long sets of stairs with often no alternative option available.

Fingal’s Deputy Mayor, Daniel Whooley explained that stairs are often a massive obstacle for him as a newbie cyclist.

The councillor said that Ireland should follow mainland Europe’s example when it comes to accessibility.

He tweeted: “I’ve been cycling a lot more regularly in the last year and my biggest frustration is STAIRS! With an e-bike and a pannier, stairs are my biggest enemy!

“I know in mainland Europe there are ramps beside stairs to help traverse these wicked beasts so I’d love to see more here!”

The issue was brought up during a transport committee meeting with plans for a ramp in Malahide.

Fellow Fingal councillor, Joan Hopkins said: “This was raised by PPN member on our transport committee.

“Coming to a town near you, think one going in Malahide very soon.”

However, a lack of ramps is causing chaos in other parts of the capital.

Cyclists are forced to lug their bikes up to the Phoenix Park from Islandbridge, a problem that has been raised with park management.

One frustrated cyclist tweeted: “These steps up to the Phoenix Park from Islandbridge are used by many (myself included!) to carry up a bike to get into the park quickly.

“It’s a big of a lug, so I’ve asked park management they’ll look at a (sympathetically designed!) small push ramp on one side.”

Others pointed out that kissing gates present similar problems to cyclists, wheelchair users and buggies.

Bernard Mulvany, a People Before Profit representative for Dublin Bay North is a full time carer and disability rights activist.

He previously told Dublin Live that locals might not realise the daily difficulties that the kissing gates create.

He said: ““I think so many people would pass the gate and not realise.

“They create barriers for people with disabilities.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.