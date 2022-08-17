Call even without battery: Huawei prepares an emergency system for HarmonyOS 3.0 that can save your life

Huawei continues with its particular journey through the desert after being denied access to the parts that own Android due to accusations of espionage by the United States. That was the trigger for Huawei to give the green light to its own operating system (based on Android, yes), . And things start to get really interesting in its third version.

According to a leak from the manufacturer’s environment, Huawei would be implementing a more than interesting system of s in HarmonyOS 3.0. So interesting would it be that the phone would be able to squeeze every remaining milliamp in the to turn on and make a last call in case of extreme need. A system that, if it works as expected, could save more than one life.

An ultra low power mode

We are already accustomed to the fact that when a certain level of battery has been reached, our mobile phone begins to notify us to connect power saving mode. Each manufacturer places it at a different level, others even have ultra-saving modes. Now, Huawei wants to establish such a mode but to be able to turn on the phone once it is turned off. A way that is quite interesting.

According to the leaker, this Huawei emergency mode with HarmonyOS 3.0 would allow turn on the phone despite being already “dead”. It would be a way that would turn on the essential systems, and not one more, to be able to make at least one extra emergency call. But we could not only make a call, but also carry out some extra action.

With the emergency mode, and its system to squeeze every milliamp that is still left in our theoretically empty battery, a Huawei with HarmonyOS 3.0 could not only make calls but also send text messages, scan documents and even send our location. Presumably, a software system would be enabled that would allow these actions to be carried out with minimal consumption in order to be able to operate when nothing else does.

For now we are only talking about a leak so neither is it official from Huawei nor do we have a more complete explanation about how it would work. But from the outset, on paper, it seems like a fairly interesting system that, when the time comes, could save more than one life in emergency situations. We will see when it arrives in the system (if it finally does, remember that HarmonyOS 3.0 begins to be deployed in September) and which models can take advantage of it.

