5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsCalifornia startup granted FAA license to launch world's first 3D printed rocket

California startup granted FAA license to launch world’s first 3D printed rocket

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
2023 02 24 image 4.jpg
2023 02 24 image 4.jpg
- Advertisement -

What just happened? Relativity Space is ready to launch the world’s first 3D printed rocket into space. The California-based startup recently secured a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and even secured a launch date. Should everything go according to plan, the first launch of Terran 1, called GLHF (short for Good Luck, Have Fun), will happen on March 8, 2023, from Launch Complex 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and will be livestreamed on the Internet.

The launch will be Relativity’s first orbital attempt. The rocket is designed to carry a payload of up to 2,756 pounds. Unsurprisingly, the startup will not be sending a customer payload into space as part of its maiden voyage.

Relativity describes Terran 1 as the largest 3D printed object to attempt orbital flight. The two-stage, expendable rocket measures 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide, and weighs 20,458 pounds dry. It is 85 percent 3D printed by mass, but Relativity is aiming to reach 95 percent eventually.

- Advertisement -

Helping fight gravity are nine Aeon engines on the first stage and a single Aeon Vac on the second stage. A combination of liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas will fuel the rocket. The startup said its engines will be easier to transition to methane fuel for future missions to Mars.

How to install App Bundles on AAB, APK, XAPK, APKS and APKM with App Bundle Installer

Terran 1’s successor, Terran R, was unveiled in 2021. It will measure 216 feet tall by 16 feet wide with the ability to put more than 44,100 pounds of cargo into low Earth orbit. The 3D printed and fully reusable rocket is expected to launch in 2024.

- Advertisement -

Cofounder and CEO Tim Ellis, a former Blue Origin employee, said it has been a truly wild ride getting to this point, and it was way harder than he ever imagined. “There is a very bright future ahead for Relativity Space,” he added.

Relativity’s other co-founder, Jordan Noone, spent time at Blue Origin and SpaceX before helping to create the startup.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Relativity elected to forego one final static-fire test of the first stage. A company spokesperson told SpaceNews that Relativity had to weigh the pros and cons of added wear and tear from another test flight versus the heightened possibility of having to abort during their first launch attempt.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks – twitchy.com

Calling Scott Adams racist while ignoring the racist poll that inspired his comments is...
Latest news

The 4 Main Factions Of The House Democratic Caucus

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images It’s easy for one party to look unified...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.