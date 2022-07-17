Caliber, learn about the new features of this latest version of the e-book manager

Caliber is known to be a free software for computers that have Mac, Windows or Linux as the operating system, designed to manage different aspects related to e-books, except their creation.

Thus, Caliber can be used as a digital libraryas well as to carry out the conversion between e-books that have the following formats: epub, azw3, doc, mobi and pdf.

For more than 10 years, Caliber has been a very useful tool for those avid readers of electronic books, which has not undergone any major changes. However, it was recently announced that new improvements were added to Caliber 6.0, its latest version. These are three characteristics that will make Caliber a tool more robust and practical for those who have already had the opportunity to use it.

The first one is the function of out loud readingthe second the Caliber protocol and the third the possibility of search the text. The latter will be very useful in those cases where you do not remember the title of a literary work such as The Iliad and you can search through all your e-books, using the name of one of the characters in the work such as Homer to find it.

Performing a search with Caliber 6.0

Something you should know is that the effectiveness of these searches will require that Caliber first perform a content indexingso that the book ends up being added to the software’s database.

To start this action, the first thing you should do is go to the search bar and click on the FT (Full Text) icon.

This will cause a dialog box to appear on the screen with the following text: Index books in this library to allow searching the full text.

Accompanying this text you will see a box, which you must check to activate. By doing this Caliber will start the indexing of the book indicating how many books have been processed, along with the percentage that represents the processed inside the library, as well as the time left to finish the procedure.

Also, you can adjust speed at which Caliber performs this action, which can be slow or fast. If you choose the latter, you should try not be performing any other tasks on the PC, since the consumption of resources that Caliber does to index the books under this modality is high.

A peculiarity of this process is that, even without having finished, a button will be enabled that you can use to search for the book based on its content.

As for the Caliber protocol, you can use it to access a library, a book, or a specific point within a book. So through this function you can put shortcuts in any folder on the computer that, when pressed, directs you to a URL with the protocol Calibre:// or enter that url into a third party program to open the book.

This URL can be obtained by opening the caliber internal viewfinder and then clicking on Go to > Location. Then, click on copy so that at the end you get a URL similar to this:

«caliber://view-book/an_example/2022/EPUB?open_at=code»

