Caliber 6.0, the best for managing e-books on PC

By Brian Adam
Caliber 6.0 is the latest version of one of the best apps for ebook management on personal computers. Free and open source, it is available for any version of Windows, Mac and Linux and shows its potential to make it easy to store, sort and search your book collection, read, download content from the web and much more, such as sending content to dedicated devices. eReader that these days are at a very high price with Amazon Prime Day deals.

Caliber 6.0 adds a couple of new features that make it even more useful. One of these new functions is the full text search support. It allows you to index the full text of the books in a library, which allows you to search by words. Once your books are indexed, searching for a word or phrase can return results from the entire library.

Another new feature is a button “Read out loud” in the ebook viewer. Simply open a book, press the button, and Caliber 6.0 will use the default text-to-speech engine so that your operating system reads the text aloud, starting on the current page. Management buttons can be used to speed up or slow down and there is a settings button that allows you to change voices or other options.

Caliber 6.0

Read on an ‘e-reader’ with LED vs. reading on a tablet: they are more alike than ever

Lastly, the release adds a new link scheme (calibre:// URL) that allows clicking on a link to perform certain actions, such as opening books or libraries, searching for books, or even opening a book at a specific position.

The developer has also added support for new CPU architectures, like Apple Silicon, which means that Caliber can run natively on a Mac with M1 or M2 series processors without the need for Rosetta conversion. There’s also support for Linux on ARM-based PCs, which means it can work with computers like the Raspberry Pi 4 or PineBook Pro.

Do note that Caliber 6.0 is removing support for 32-bit processors because it is built on the Qt 6 framework which no longer supports 32-bit chips. If you use older computers you will have to use previous versions of this excellent application, a ‘Swiss army knife’ for managing electronic books on personal computers.

More information and download | Caliber

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share

