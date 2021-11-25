A Cabinteely woman has issued a scary warning after a man snuck into her apartment while she was walking her dog.

The woman told Dublin Live that on Monday at lunchtime she brought her dog for a quick walk when the man snuck into her home.

She said: “On Monday at lunchtime at around 1.30pm, I brought my dog ​​out for a quick walk on the green, then we went back inside.

Continue reading Cabinteely woman’s scary warning after man snuck into apartment while she was walking her dog at How smart Technology changing lives.