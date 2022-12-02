C6 Bank launches the Pix Collection function for PJ accounts in the application

C6 Bank has just launched a new function for the application’s legal entity customers, offering the Pix Collection modality for merchants and shopkeepers who offer this option and payment. According to the bank, through the novelty it is possible to generate personalized QR Codes for each purchase and easily manage payments.

The resource is available in the stable version of the application (Android and iOS) and can be accessed through the ‘Charge’ section, then just select ‘New charge’ and fill in the information required by the digital bank, such as the amount, payer details and others. billing information.