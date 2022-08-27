C6 Bank launches security function that prevents transactions outside certain locations

C6 Bank announced last Friday (26), the launch of a new security tool aimed at investors who use the bank’s platform to buy and sell assets. According to the company, the novelty called “Safe Locations” allows the user to determine geographic areas in which it is possible to obtain information and carry out transactions. According to the institution, the investments section will become inoperative the security locations preventing movements from being made even under duress or third partiesshowing the zeroed portfolio balance and making it impossible for the investor to act in the market until he is in one of the places registered in the application.

As C6 explains, for now this feature is only available on the investment platform, however, it is possible that it will be expanded to more in-app services in the future. The bank reinforces that it has been working on security measures to prevent withdrawals and sending money in situations of theft or theft of the customer’s smartphone. - Advertisement - In addition to the novelty launched this week, C6 Bank highlights that in previous months it has inserted an additional layer of protection for transactions carried out in the application, requiring the user to confirm their facial biometrics in movements considered to be risky depending on the value or time of the sending attempt.

Bank customers can enable the “Safe Locations” function in their account settings, just by having the app (Android and iOS) updated to its latest version. Although it works to improve its services, C6 Bank led for the third time in a row the Central Bank (BC) complaints ranking, surpassing BTC Pactual/Banco Pan and Inter.

