C++ Type Erasure: The Webinar by Heise

Instead of inheritance, modern C++ relies on value semantics. This new way of programming helps with decoupling, allows for clearer and simpler code design, and offers superior performance compared to classic inheritance hierarchies. In a four-hour webinar on December 5, C++ expert Klaus Iglberger gives interested programmers an introduction to the topic of value semantics and, based on this, introduces type erasure, one of the most important new concepts in modern C++ programming.

In the webinar, Iglberger explains why inheritance has lost much of its popularity in recent years and why value semantics has instead become the philosophy of modern C++. Then participants get to know the design pattern of the Erasure type and practice using it to significantly increase the flexibility of their own code and at the same time significantly improve its performance.

C++ in practice: The webinar series from Heise

Over a period of five months, in one webinar per month, trainer and consultant Klaus Iglberger conveys everything you need to know to improve your own C++ skills in the webinar series “C++ in Practice”, always close to the real practice of a developer bring the language up to date. The appointments:

September 20: Special Member Functions

October 4th: Good class design

November 15: Move Semantics

December 5: Value Semantics and Type Erasure

January 10: Modern C++ Design Patterns

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five appointments at once, you can save a lot with an annual subscription to the voonze Academy for €495 compared to individual sales and also get access to 50 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included.

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series.