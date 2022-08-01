C++ Move Semantics: The webinar by Heise

- Advertisement -

On November 15th, C++ programmers will learn how to master the complexity of Move . The entire series is available inexpensively with a Voonze Academy subscription.

One of the best features of C++ 11 is move semantics. In some cases, they enable significant gains in performance and they enable developers to better adapt their own code to their ideas. The November 15th Voonze webinar will help C++ developers master the significant complexity of Move Semantics. From the basics to advanced details, attendees will get a complete overview of one of the most important, but also one of the most difficult, features of C++ to master.

In the half-day webinar, C++ expert Klaus Iglberger explains the Move Constructor and the Move Assignment Operator and teaches participants what the C++ standard expresses with "valid but undefined". In addition, Iglberger explains the difference between forwarding references and rvalue references and, together with the participants, applies Move Semantics in practical examples. C++ in practice: The webinar series from Constructor Over a period of five months, in one webinar per month, trainer and consultant Klaus Iglberger conveys everything you need to know to improve your own C++ skills in the webinar series "C++ in Practice", always close to the real practice of a developer bring the language up to date. The appointments:

September 20: Special Member Functions

October 4th: Good class design

November 15: Move Semantics

December 5: Value Semantics and Type Erasure

January 10: Modern C++ Design Patterns The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five appointments at once, you can save a lot with an annual subscription to the voonze Academy for €495 compared to individual sales and also get access to over 45 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year. All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included. Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter.

