ByteDance’s Lemon8 prepares to arrive in the United States, where TikTok is already facing problems

ByteDance, the parent company of the successful social networking platform TikTok, despite observing how this platform continues to be in the crosshairs of US regulators and legislators, who even see it as a danger to national security, continues to consider users in that market even for the launch of its new social networking platform called Lemon8.

In this sense, through the use of marketing companies, it is inviting regular content creators on social networks in the United States to become part of Lemon8 before proceeding with its official launch in that market.



Expressly, according to one of the invited creators, the invitation says that:

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, invites you to become a launch creator on its new Lemon8 platform before it officially launches in the United States

Looking for content creators

In this way, ByteDance is forming a group of creators to create content for Lemon8, which, according to The New York Times, based on the documents provided by ByteDance to marketing agencies last January, is initially based on themes such as fashion, healthy food and wellness.

With this movement, ByteDance aspires to be a global social networking services company, and which, as stated in the documents, aspires to have the same success that TikTok is already enjoying, even having the same recommendation engine that is found available in it.

It will face the same problems as TikTok in the United States

Now, with the aspiration to have the same success as TikTok, the same concerns that already occupy US legislators and regulators will also come, who in the same way will see Lemon8 as another application allied to the Chinese government and that will serve as espionage for users. of the United States or to serve as a tool to provide them with erroneous information.

For Lindsay Gorman, director of technology and geopolitics at the German Marshall Fund and former technology adviser to the Biden administration:

It’s a social media platform like Instagram, it’s all about collecting information about users and it has the same ownership structure, being a child of ByteDance, so I think the same issues are going to come up.

To which he adds that:

Ultimately, with social media platforms in particular, they involve content, and eventually, that will always lead to political content and news content.

Undoubtedly, ByteDance will have to face a series of obstacles to be a global social networking services company, especially in the United States, where a formula is being sought that allows either the sale of the US part or the total prohibition of the platform in that market.

What it will bring to the sphere of social media

From ByteDance an effort is being made so that by next May it can have a greater number of content creators globally, where according to the documents shared last January, ByteDance pays special attention to women aged 22 26 year old from the New York or Los Angeles areas who are also enthusiasts of fashion and beauty.

Some TikTok content creators are already encouraging users to follow them through Lemon8 as well. But Lemon8 is not a clone of TikTok but something different that may become familiar to users accustomed to social networks in general.

For Krishna Subramanian, founder of influencer marketing firm Captiv8, the app is a mix of Pinterest and Instagram brand posts, with a greater focus on images, with two columns of content, and full of recommendations. of products and tips, which will serve as an incentive for users to make in-app purchases.

In fact, this approach can be accounted for by the more than five million monthly active users that it reached last year as it reached other international markets, with a view to entering the United States now.

What the creators have to fulfill and receive in return

The guests who agree to be part of Lemon8 as content creators face having to make 10 publications, between reviews and shopping recommendations or fashion tutorials, for publication next April, having to include in each of the publications of 3 to 10 images and a text of at least 150 characters.

Some chosen ones point out that the email messages in the invitation are impersonal, and there are those who have denied the invitation, despite the fact that hundreds of creators have applied to be chosen as creators of the new platform.

Thanks to them, for this month of April, the initial creators for the United States will be selected, who will receive technical and aesthetic guidance so that they can get to work so that, in the so-called content accumulation phase for the month of April, the platform can count on thousands of new posts, and in May the platform will be opened to general users and help creators so they can gain followers.

Already in September, the platform will focus on offering monetization possibilities to creators.

Via/Image Credit: The New York Post