By surprise! Netflix releases Sandman season 1 extra episode

The Sandman series has dominated ’s popularity charts since the launch of its first season with 10 s, but it seems that the streaming giant decided to give fans a treat, as in the early hours of this Friday (19), it released an additional episode of the series. series. The new episode adapts two standalone stories from the Sandman franchise in the comics.

The eleventh episode of the first season of Sandman is an animated adaptation of "Dream of a Thousand Cats", a story told in issue #18 of Sandman, but also features a live-action adaptation of Calliope from Sandman #17. - Advertisement - The animated story is directed by Hisko Hulsing, known for his work on the Undone series. Louise Hooper directs "Caliope," and is also responsible for episode 10 of Sandman.

Both episodes feature Tom Sturridge as Dream, but the animated episode features guests like Sandra Oh as “the Prophetess,” Rosie Day as “the kitten,” David Gyasi as “the Gray Cat,” Joe Lycett as “the Black Cat.” ,” Neil Gaiman as “Crow/Skull Bird,” James McAvoy (voicing Dream in the audiobook adaptation of Sandman) as “the man with the golden hair,” David Tennant as “Don” and Georgia Tennant as “Laura Lynn ,” Michael Sheen as “Paul” and Anna Lundberg as “Marion,” Nonso Anozie as “Wyvern,” Diane Morgan as “Gryphon,” Tom Wu as “Hippogriff.”

Calliope tells the story of a muse who has a history with Dream. Its guest cast includes Melissanthi Mahut as “Calliope”, Arthur Darvill as “Richard Madoc”, Nina Wadia as “Fate Mother”, Souad Faress as “Fate Crone”, Dinita Gohil as “Fate Maiden”, Kevin Harvey as “Larry” , Amita Suman as “Nora” and Derek Jacobi as “Erasmus Fry”.