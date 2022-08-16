“By command of heaven”, the miniseries about one of the most heinous crimes of the eighties

by of heaven (Under the Banner of Heaven2022) is a seven-episode miniseries based on the controversial book written by Jon Krakauer Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith (2003). It is the story of one of the most heinous committed in the state of Utah, in the United States, in the . Although it is a real event, the miniseries takes place in the fictional city of East Rockwell, in the year 1984. A young woman named Brenda Wright Lafferty, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, colloquially known as Mormons, is brutally murdered along with her fifteen-month-old baby girl, Erica.

The detective who is assigned to the case is also a member of the LDS church. Jeb Peyre (Andrew Garfield) is a devout believer who must investigate, along with Paiute detective Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), and discover the perpetrator of the double murder. But everything will become darker when the first signs point directly against other members of the church, specifically the young woman’s political family. As the case progresses, Peyre will begin to question his religious convictions, in particular because of the revelations the institution itself.

Official images of “By Heaven’s Command”, the new Star+ series with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. (Star Plus)

The miniseries is based on a true crime but takes a lot of liberties, which is good for the construction of the story but is a warning not to take at face value everything that it says. The family that history questions is an extremist group detached from the church, whose conduct is condemned by it. For film and television, the extremes are always more attractive, but here the manipulation goes a little further.

The sensationalism of Krakauer’s book – a controversial author in all the topics he has dealt with in his books – is taken further and the series falls into useless attacks beyond crime. All the flashbacks to the church’s past are clunky, low-budget looking and don’t add up. What’s more, such bitterness threatens to undermine the denunciation of the central crime.

Official images of “By Heaven’s Command”, the new Star+ series with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. (Star Plus)

But the whole crime and investigation part is excellent. It is a distressing and claustrophobic story very well managed. The aforementioned mishap is due to the personal affairs of former LDS screenwriter and gay activist Dustin Lance Black, author of the screenplay for Milk (2008) and from another series on FSUD (LDS fundamentalist) groups within Utah: Big Love (2006-2011). But the series works anyway because it has great actors and directors, particularly David Mackenzie, the director of Hell or High Water (2016), with whom this series has a couple of points in common, specifically the relationship of respect, mistrust and finally friendship between the two detectives.

Godsend is a great miniseries of the true crime genre and even with its questionable decisions it works as such. As long as you don’t take everything that counts as truth, you can see a story of a detective who must face his own convictions and also an analysis of how fanaticism, religious or of any kind, always ends up being destructive.

The production can already be seen in streaming. (Star Plus)

The seven episodes of by command of heaven are available in Star+.

: