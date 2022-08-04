Buying Tod’s is a gamble for a higher price

Two decades after Tod’s went public in Milan, its founder, Diego Della Valle, is taking the iconic moccasin maker private. The hope of the Italian tycoon is probably that, divided into different parts, the Italian group will reach a higher price than its offer of 1.4 billion euros. The shareholder LVMH stays with Della Valle. Other investors may have to swallow the low offer.

Tod’s was once the king of expensive shoes. The group’s iconic Gommino loafer, launched in the late 1970s, embraced the expensive casual wear trend decades before it went mainstream. Tod’s initial public offering in 2000 encouraged other companies, including larger rival Prada, to go public as well.

Unfortunately, Tod’s hasn’t been able to innovate much since then. Its shares have long languished at less than a third of the peak of about €140 reached in 2013. This year’s forecast revenue of €973 million is roughly at the level generated by Tod’s a decade ago, according to Refinitiv calculations.

Hoping to revamp the group, Della Valle, who owns nearly 65% ​​of Tod’s, announced on Wednesday that his family would offer investors 40 euros a share to delist the group, a meager 20% premium. about Tuesday’s close. LVMH, whose chairman Bernard Arnault is a friend of the Italian businessman, plans to keep its 10% stake in the Italian fashion group. That means that Della Valle would have to pay around 338 million euros to buy the remaining 25% of shares.

Away from the scrutiny of the market, the dominant shareholder probably hopes to transform his creature. Low-value brands Fay and Hogan don’t fit Tod’s luxury aspiration and could be sold to established companies. Shoemaker Roger Vivier, which Della Valle acquired in 2015 for €415 million, is a hidden gem. If valued at 4 times Breakingviews’ 2023 sales forecast of €250m, in line with Prada’s multiple, it could be worth €1bn. LVMH is an obvious potential buyer. The Tod’s brand itself could fetch the same price if valued based on Salvatore Ferragamo’s sales forecast of 2x by 2023. Combined, the two brands alone would bring a 40% capital gain on the €1.4bn it represents. Della Valle’s offer.

For minority investors, the price offered to exit the company is probably not particularly attractive. But as Della Valle’s large participation discourages any rival offer, the best option may be to accept it.