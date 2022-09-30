Buying second-hand clothes will be easier with the new Google feature

Google will integrate new sustainability s into its search engine, which aim to help users live a sustainable lifestyle and see how their purchases can impact the environment.

And among them, a new dynamic stands out that will allow the sale of second-hand clothing to be easily identified, either as part of a sustainable decision or to save money.

Google will allow you to identify second-hand items in search results

- Advertisement -

Google will add features that make it for users to consider their environmental impact before making a purchase.

For example, it will include a fuel cost calculator so that users can calculate the annual cost they should invest when a certain car, as well as an estimate of emissions.

In the case of those looking for information on electric cars, Google will also give them extra help showing estimated costs, charging speed, nearby charging stations, among other data.

Additional information, with data focused on sustainability, will also be added when searching for food or recipes:

Soon, when you search for certain recipes like “bean recipes” or “broccoli chicken,” you’ll be able to see how one option compares to others thanks to ingredient-level emissions data from the United Nations.

- Advertisement -

And on the other hand, Google also dedicates a function for users who use the search engine to find second-hand articles and clothing.

Although it is mentioned within the sustainability functions, to support users who follow a sustainable lifestyle, it is an extra help if we want to save a few euros looking for second-hand items without having to complicate ourselves too much with so many clicks.

As shown in the image above, Google will highlight second-hand items for sale in search results. This will save us having to open a store or web page, since we will be able to filter the information that interests us directly in the search results.