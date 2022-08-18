Buying Manchester United can be a very serious business

Unfortunately for United fans, Elon Musk has no plans to buy the club, which costs $2 billion. Still, there is for a patient buyer.

The team has a bad financial and sporting streak. And the rise in income has slowed. Analysts estimate that they will be lower in the 2022-23 academic year than in 2019. The common cause of these problems is the financial strategy of the owners. As of September 2021, Glazer family members made up half of the 12-person board, holding almost 100% of the votes through their class B shares, which carry 10 times the weight of class A shares. .

They have loaded the club with debts and have withdrawn money. The gross cost of the credit service and the payment of dividends has risen to about 140 million in the last three years, we calculate. Enough to buy Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. Soccer analyst Swiss Ramble estimates the Glazers have made $1.4bn, through dividends, interest payments and other means.

The owners of Manchester City and Liverpool, on the other hand, have invested in pursuit of long-term growth. This has given rise to a virtuous circle: sport improvement has translated into an increase in prizes and fans, which in turn increases income. According to Swiss Ramble, both clubs’ revenue growth has far outpaced United’s in recent years. The City model was validated when the private equity Silver Lake bought a stake in the parent for an implied valuation of 7 times earnings; United’s multiple is 3.5.

Imagine a financially motivated buyer following a similar strategy at United. With a capital premium of 30%, he would pay 3.2 billion, net debt included. Suppose he didn’t resort to any loans, and instead broke even, with the same 5% revenue increase as City in 2017-21. United would be worth 6.7 billion over five years. A buyer could more than double his money, for an IRR of 16%. Musk may be kidding, but someone could make a lot of money.