Buying an iPhone, Apple launches video sessions with consultants in the USA

Apple opens today in the United States Shop with a Specialist over Video which allows those approaching the purchase of an iPhone to interact with a specialist from the Apple team via “a video session secure and one-way”. With this new service, Apple explains, customers can explore the latest models, discover new features and learn more about trade-in, the transition to iOS and the various financing options available on the store.









We continue to innovate our services to deliver an even more personalized experience and bring the best of Apple to every customer, wherever they are,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of online retail. With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our teams will be able to connect with every customer to offer an excellent experience and help them choose the right iPhone for their needs.

It won’t change much for those who live in a big city where there is an Apple Store or even just a department store, instead the impact is greater for those who live in more decentralized areas who in this way can deal with a consultant in a comfortable and fast way. Apple promises “high level assistance” and clearly some suggestions aligned to the potential customer’s needs so that he can choose the most suitable iPhone model. During the session it is possible to compare functions, colors and dimensions of the various models, and evaluate whether it is appropriate to give your device to Apple to receive a discount on the new one.