Buyer’s guide for e-racing bikes and e-gravel bikes: Sporty e-bikes from 1400 euros Opinions differ on e-racing bikes and e-gravel bikes: are they unnecessary or a real help? TechStage shows what to look out for when buying. 8:21 p.m. tech stage

E-bikes and pedelecs are nothing special these days. But anyone who rides a racing bike with an electric motor is still an exception. There are critics who say that an e-road bike has nothing to do with sport and is only ridden by wannabe athletes. We will not be able to do away with this prejudice. But we provide a few arguments why this bike category is justified.

An electric bike is not a moped – the driver still has to pedal, otherwise there is no progress. In addition, the motor of the e-racing bike as a pedelec only supports up to a speed of 25 km/h. Any speed above that must be achieved purely by muscle power. The same applies to e-bikes with a central motor (purchase advice) , e-city bikes (purchase advice) , e-mountain bikes (best list) and e-folding bikes (best list) .

Anyone who rides a racing bike alone and is perhaps not in the best athletic condition will have problems with steep climbs or long distances. An e-racing bike can help you get back in shape, maintain your current fitness level, or get on the road with a racing bike in the first place.

If you want to ride in a group with a more powerful partner or with several people, you can compensate for any performance deficits with an e-racing bike and still take part in the group experience.

For whom is an e-road bike suitable?

If you are in good physical condition, want to exert yourself with your sports equipment and feel the high speeds, you will probably not choose a pedelec – regardless of whether it is a racing bike or another type of bike. With classic racing bikes, the low weight of the bike (and the cyclist), good shifting comfort and, last but not least, design play a major role. A clear advantage of all e-bikes: The acceleration from a standing start is higher than with classic bicycles without a motor.

The only thing that matters is the weight: the additional technology such as the motor and battery ensure that e-racing bikes cannot be lightweight. In terms of aesthetics, the designers of the e-racing bikes have learned something new and have developed solutions that are not very delicate, but still look elegant. Due to the higher weight, the wheels, fork, frame and handlebars are a bit more robust and the drive also puts a strain on the entire system. With some bikes, the battery and sometimes even the motor are hidden in the frame as best as possible, so that it is hardly noticeable from the outside that it is an e-racing bike. When driving, however, some drives betray themselves through clearly audible engine noises.

How far can you go with an e-road bike?

The range depends on the user and route profile. Anyone who switches on the lowest support on the flat will get further than those who drive up the mountains and let the motor help them vigorously. In addition, significantly smaller batteries are often installed in e-bikes than in trekking e-bikes, for example, in order to at least reduce the weight a little. There are still electric racing bikes that can support you for a distance of 190 km with an additional battery.

Road bike or gravel bike?

Road bikes run on narrow tires, offer little comfort and are made exclusively for the road. Gravel bikes are bicycles with racing bike genes. But thanks to wider tires and more stable wheels, they are also suitable for a dirt road or a gravel track. Gravel bikes are usually equipped with 28-inch tires that are around 35 to 47 millimeters wide and have a gear ratio of up to 13. Visually and technically, the proximity to the racing bike is maintained not only by the frame shape, but also by the racing bike handlebars and the groupsets. However, the lower links are often flared to give better control of the front wheel off-road.

If you are considering using the bike as an everyday bike, you might be better off with a gravel bike. The wider and thicker tires provide more comfort. If you want to attach mudguards, bags and the like, you have to make sure that there are eyelets on the frame and fork. Most of the bikes presented here also have to be retrofitted with front and rear lights and reflectors on the wheels and pedals if you are out on the road. With regard to the light, we recommend our large to bicycle lights: Bright light with rechargeable battery or battery from 15 euros .

What happens after 25 km/h?

Pedelecs, as e-bikes are also known, may only provide assistance with motor power up to 25 km/h without registration and without insurance and helmet. However, we strongly recommend wearing a helmet. Our guide to e-bikes, MTBs, racing bikes will help you with your selection : Finding, buying and maintaining the right bicycle helmet . Some helmets are even smart, more on this in Smart bike helmets in comparison: Better protection with airbags, turn signals, emergency calls .

If the e-biker drives over 25 km/h, the motor switches off. If you want more, you have to pedal. But that doesn’t mean that the e-racing cyclist can ride like a normal racing bike. Because the motor still creates resistance. Sometimes more, sometimes less, depending on the construction. The overall more massive components of an e-bike also make it difficult to ride without assistance.

Which motor position is the best?

There are basically three motor positions. Many e-racing bikes have motors on the rear wheel, and mid-motor models are also not uncommon. The motor is installed in the bottom bracket area. Important manufacturers are Bosch, Mahle, Fazua, Specialized and Shimano, with Mahle currently being installed in the vast majority of e-road bikes. The hub motor is so small and light that laypeople do not notice that it is a pedelec.

With motors on the rear wheel, the compact and lighter design is convincing. In addition, these motors often work more quietly because they hardly transmit any vibrations to the frame. Some of the motors are so small that they are hardly noticeable next to the cassette. There is also a drive system where the motor is built into the down tube. Strictly speaking, it is also a mid-engine. But he is not visible.

If you want to delve deeper into the topic, you should read our article E -Bike Basics: Drive, Battery, Gears & Co. Also interesting: E-bike tuning: possibilities, costs and risks .

Traveling by e-racing bike or e-gravel bike

With e-bikes you can easily go on cycle tours. However, there are a few points to note. Bike tourists should consider the range that is possible with motor support on the respective route. You can ride with an empty battery, but the higher weight of the bikes makes things more difficult. If you want to increase your range, you can purchase an additional battery with many e-racing bikes.

The batteries should be charged during breaks or overnight. This requires power supplies, which all manufacturers supply. However, these must also be transported on the journey. Travel adapters may be required abroad. It also makes sense if the battery can be removed for charging. Batteries can also be charged indoors while the e-bike stays outside.

How much do e-road bikes cost?

Racing bikes and gravel bikes with an electric motor are generally significantly more expensive than trekking or city bikes with assistance. The prices range between 2,800 and over 13,000 euros for e-racing bikes and e-gravel bikes. Therefore, such a decision needs to be well thought out.

But it is also significantly cheaper. For example, the Himo C30S costs 1336 euros at Geekbuying (purchase link) . With the coupon code NNNHMC30SDE , the price is further reduced to 1200 euros.

The e-road bike comes with 26-inch rims, a 360 Wh battery and an 18-speed gear system. It also offers two mechanical disc brakes and the typical racing bike handlebar. One of its major disadvantages compared to much more expensive e-racing bikes is its high weight of 22 kilograms. We want to know more about whether buying the cheap e-racing bike is worthwhile. The test will follow in the next few weeks.

E-road bikes under 4000 euros

The cheapest brand model is currently from Merida. However, the Merida eSpeeder 400 EQ e-gravel bike has normal wishbones and not racing bike handlebars. In addition, there are untypically mudguards and a luggage rack. Disc brakes should ensure a quick stop. The fork is made of carbon, the rest of the frame is made of aluminum. The bike is well equipped with the Mahle Ebikemotion X35+ hub motor. The battery is typically small at 250 Wh. With a weight of 15.5 kg, the bike is quite light despite good equipment.

The Orbea Gain D40 is equipped with real racing bike handlebars and the Mahle Ebikemotion X35. The battery has a capacity of 248 Wh. The bike is equipped with a Shimano Tiagra groupset and light. The latter is not a matter of course.

The Bianchi Aria Ultegra Carbon is an e-road bike with a carbon frame, which means it weighs just 11.9 kg. This is an excellent value for an e-bike, especially since it comes with a 375 Wh battery. Bianchi has installed the high-quality Ultegra group from Shimano and integrated a Mahle Ebikemotion X35 motor.

The Scott Addict eRide 20 from the 2021 model year with the lightweight Mahle motor is equipped with the Shimano 105 group. With its carbon frame and carbon fork, it only weighs 12 kilograms despite the 374 Wh battery. Despite its fairly simple equipment, it is therefore located in the upper price segment.

If you want to wait for the next model, you might get an even better bike: The upcoming Scott Addict eRide 20 from the 2022 model year uses the classy Sram Rival groupset and the Mahle X20 motor. This is the manufacturer’s latest motor, weighing just 1.4kg. The X20 can be easily detached from the system so that the rear wheel can be easily removed. The hub motor has a torque of 23 Newton meters. The manufacturer claims that the performance should be comparable to that of a mid-engine with 55 Newton meters of torque. The battery in the 2022 model year will only have a capacity of 250 Wh. The range can be extended with a second battery.

E-road bikes from 4000 euros to 6000 euros

The Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5 costs more than 4000 euros, but is equipped with the Specialized SL 1.1 motor . The motor in the bottom bracket weighs only 1.95 kg. The racing bike is equipped with an aluminum frame and a battery with 320 Wh. The manufacturer does not provide any information on the range. The weight is in the middle at 13.9 kg.

With the Gain M20 , Orbea also builds a significantly more expensive model than the Gain D40. The M20 convinces with a beautiful and slim carbon frame, a Shimano Ultegra groupset and the Mahle Ebikemotion X35 motor. The battery with 248 Wh is normal average. With a weight of 12.1 kg, the sports device is one of the e-bike lightweights.

Cannondale is one of the few e-road bike manufacturers that also specifies a range. With the Cannondale SuperSix Evo Neo 2 , this should be up to 100 km thanks to the carbon frame, a weight of 12.3 kg and a 250 Wh battery. Here, too, a Mahle X35 is used as the motor on the rear wheel.

The Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon is priced at a similar level . The company’s own Specialized SL 1.1 is used here again, along with the Shimano GRX group for so-called gravel bikes. Specialized relies on a 320 Wh battery, which makes for the rather bulky down tube. Despite this, the bike is light at 12.8 kg.

The Scott Contessa Addict eRide 10 is a special feature. According to the manufacturer, this e-bike was specially developed for women. The quite elegant design language and the low weight of 11.6 kg should appeal to this target group. Despite the weight, Shimano Ultegra equipment with Di2 gears and Shimano BR-R8070 hydraulic disc brakes are used. If an additional weight doesn’t bother you, a second battery can achieve a range of 220 km.

E-road bikes over 7000 euros

The Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL is one of the most expensive series e-bikes on the market at prices in the five-digit range. Specialized uses only the best components here, including the SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS rear derailleur and the SRAM RED eTAP wireless road bike groupset. The Specialized SL 1.1 is used as the mid-motor. With a torque of 35 Nm and a maximum output of 240 watts, the Specialized SL 1.1 is weaker than other mid-motors, but at 1.95 kg it is also lighter and more economical. Nevertheless, a 320 Wh battery is installed. The manufacturer specifies the range as 120 km. The weight is 12.2 kg and thus at the lower limit of what is currently possible. With a second battery, the range can be increased by another 75 km.

The variant Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert is in the high four-digit range . This bike uses the wireless Shimano Ultegra Di2 and the Shimano Deore XT Di2 rear derailleur. Motor and battery is the same as in the expensive version. The weight is 12.7 kilograms. The Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL Evo is the gravel bike variant of the Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL. Specialized uses Roval Terra CLX EVO Disc Carbon wheels with 38 mm tires.

Conclusion

E-road bikes and their close relatives, the e-gravel bikes, are just plain fun. The bikes now have sophisticated technology and have become lighter. The motor only supports up to 25 km/h. Thanks to the low weight of the e-racing bikes, you can also ride much faster with just muscle power. Many models can hardly be distinguished visually from normal racing bikes.

Bigger downsides are the high prices and the currently poor availability of some models. It is worth taking a look at price search engines such as guenstiger.de to not only find cheap offers, but also to find available bikes.