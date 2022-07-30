HomeTech NewsBuy Ryzen 5000 cheap: AMD empties the processor warehouse

Buy Ryzen 5000 cheap: AMD empties the processor warehouse

By Brian Adam
AMD has started a discount campaign together with German shops. The 12-core CPU Ryzen 9 5900X, for example, is available for a good 370 euros.

AMD’s “Game On” discount campaign runs until August 5, 2022, in the context of which German shops sell Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards at reduced prices. If the action is only occasionally noticeable in the case of graphics cards, it is particularly the CPUs where the price reductions are noticeable.

 

In the entry-level class, there is the Ryzen 5 5600 for just under 160 euros or the Ryzen 5 5600G for 145 euros. Both processors use six CPU cores – the G model is a bit slower, but unlike its sister model it has an integrated graphics unit. AMD’s cheapest 8-core, the Ryzen 7 5700X, currently costs 255 euros and the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X is available from a good 370 euros. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is mainly intended for gaming, fell by around 20 euros to just under 470 euros.

The German shops Alternate, ARLT, Caseking, Cyberport and Mindfactory are taking part in the campaign. The prices are not set in stone: Mindfactory in particular already offered lower prices in order to undercut the competition, such as the Ryzen 9 5900X for 360 euros in the meantime.

Chrome for Android integrates Google Lens in its search bar: this is how its shortcut is configured

 

Cheap upgrades

In particular, people who are already using an AM4 platform now have good upgrade options, for example to switch from a 1000 or 2000 model to a Ryzen 5000. The manufacturers provide the necessary BIOS updates for most mainboards. Interested parties should check the available BIOS versions on their mainboard’s support page before purchasing.

The Ryzen 7000 generation with the new AM5 platform including DDR5 RAM and PCI Express 5.0 is expected to arrive in September. Those who want the best of the best should wait for the new processors.

