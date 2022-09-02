Buy new Samsung, Apple, Motorola and Smart TVs at Casas Bahia

The month of September is full of launches in the technology market and wants you to buy the news at a special price and a great discount. In addition, the month of September is also known for being the month of the biggest sale in Europe at Casas Bahia. You will find smartphones on sale and even televisions to enjoy the World Cup. Did you like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Casas Bahia has the best price and also the best payment methods. - Advertisement - Want to know more? Come with me!

Samsung, and smartphones with special price





Let’s start with Samsung’s new products. Did you like the Korean folding? At Casas Bahia you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 and still get free gifts. That’s right! Crash Bandicoot: fourth game studio will announce new project soon When you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can take a Galaxy Watch 4 and screen insurance for 1 year free. Prefer the larger model? Then Casas Bahia offers a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, case with S Pen and screen insurance totally free. Very good, isn’t it? But does not stop there! You can pay for smartphones in up to 30 interest-free installments on the Casas Bahia Card and receive the devices in the comfort of your home thanks to totally free shipping. - Advertisement - Now, if you’re a super fan of Apple and you want change your iphone 13 for the new iPhone 14, Casas Bahia must also offer super special conditions for you to carry out this update. In addition, Casas Bahia also offers 50 GB of iCloud+ when purchasing selected Apple products. You’re not going to miss this opportunity, are you? Want an exclusive Casas Bahia product? Also has! How about a Moto G42 with 128 GB memory, octa-core processor and in the beautiful blue color? Then you can now buy the new Motorola smartphone at a special price and free shipping. - Advertisement - Is the rush too big? Just opt ​​for Quick Pickup and pick up your Moto G42 at the store closest to your home.

Ask for the World Cup



