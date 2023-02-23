Buy a Surface Pro 9 today and get a free Keyboard Cover

A near-essential accessory to use with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a keyboard cover. Frustratingly, you usually have to pay extra to do so. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and get a Signature Keyboard entirely for free. Normally, the bundle would cost $1,180 so it brings the price down to $1,000. If you’ve been catching up on laptop deals with an eye to buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9, this is the perfect time to do so. Read on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Surface Pro deals are always extra worthwhile when they include the keyboard cover we all know we need. As one of the best laptops around, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is in high demand for good reason. It’s the most powerful laptop from the Surface range offering you the flexibility of a tablet along with great laptop performance.

A gorgeous 13-inch Pixelsense screen looks excellent thanks to its 2880 x 1920 resolution and virtually edge-to-edge design. A 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor powers proceedings while 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage offers all the other essentials. As expected from the best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s a breeze to switch to using it as a laptop or tablet depending on what you need to do, with the keyboard cover ensuring it’s brilliant at both roles.

An adjustable built-in kickstand helps you when you need to sketch a design or showcase something, while Dolby Vision support and up to 120Hz refresh rate means it all looks wonderful. It’s the ideal system for content creators or someone who simply wants a stylish setup to take from location to location effortlessly. All-day battery life means you won’t have to worry about recharging it so often either.

Normally priced at $1,180, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Signature Keyboard Cover for $1,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Pretty much an essential addition if you plan on using a Surface Pro, this is a great way to get all the necessary extras for the 2-in-1 laptop for less. Buy it now and enjoy just how lightweight and portable the flexible device is.

