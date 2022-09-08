Buy a GeForce RTX 30 and get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for free

- Advertisement -

NVIDIA has confirmed a new promotion that will allow us get ’s -Man for free when buying a RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, a GeForce RTX 3090 or a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, that is, when purchasing one of the three most powerful graphics cards that the green giant has in its catalog today.

Marvel’s Spider-Mar Remastered came to PC on August 12, and as its name suggests, it is an improved version of the original that debuted in 2018 on PS4. It has extensive support for leading NVIDIA technologies, including:

NVIDIA DLSS : An image reconstruction and rescaling technique that improves performance while maintaining high image quality. It is accelerated through the tensor cores of the GeForce RTX 30.

: An image reconstruction and rescaling technique that improves performance while maintaining high image quality. It is accelerated through the tensor cores of the GeForce RTX 30. Hardware accelerated ray tracing specifically through RT cores, which in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is applied to reflections.

specifically through RT cores, which in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is applied to reflections. NVIDIA DLAAa technology that is also supported by artificial intelligence and tensor cores, but that does not rescale from a lower resolution to a higher one, but maintains the original resolution and applies high-quality anti-aliasing.

With a GeForce RTX 3080which is the most affordable graphics card of all those included in this promotion, we would already have enough power to move Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in high quality, 4K and ray traced activated maintaining an average of Stable 80 FPS. Please note that this promotion will only be active until October 12.

If you don’t know which graphics card to choose to enjoy this promotion, don’t worry. We leave you some recommendations:

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC V2 with 10GB of GDDR6X per 859 euros.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC LHR with 24GB GDDR6X per 1,299.89 euros.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO with 24GB GDDR6X per €1,579.90.

Before I finish, I remind you of the minimum and recommended requirements To play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

Minimum requirements (1,280 x 720 pixels and 30 FPS with very low quality)

Windows 10 as the operating system.

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD FX 4300 CPU.

GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon RX 460 GPU.

8GB of RAM.

75 GB of free space.

Minimum requirements (1,920 x 1,080 pixels and 60 FPS with medium quality)

Windows 10 as the operating system.

Intel Core i5-4670 or Ryzen 3 1300 CPU.

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 GPU.

16GB of RAM.

75 GB of free space on SSD.

to play with ray tracing in 4K It is recommended to have at least an Intel Core i5-11600K or Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, and a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. You can find more information about the promotion on the official NVIDIA website.

