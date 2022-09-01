But how much is the iPhone 14 going to cost?

- Advertisement -

In a week, at this time, We will have already been able to clear all the doubts about the 14 generation, whose presentation is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Of course, and as with every Apple presentation, we will tell you at that very moment what those from Cupertino have presented

As is always the case when an Apple presentation is coming up, leakers and analysts hit the accelerator pedal to try to provide more information about what is supposed to offer us what is to be presented. As a general rule, there is usually a coincidence between the different voices, but sometimes we find divergent approaches and, therefore, it may be interesting to take them into account. Even more so if they affect something as critical as the price.

We already told you, a couple of weeks ago, that Apple could keep the price of the iPhone 14 with respect to the 13, but that the Pro and Pro Max models could see a $100 increase. And until now there seemed to be a consensus on this point, but it seems that some dissonant voice has already appeared. Specifically, a TrendForce report echoed by 9to5Mac would point to a significantly different scenario and, without a doubt, better for users. According to his theory, the iPhone 14 would cost $50 less than the 13while with the Pro and Pro Max 14 models we would find a rise of 50 dollars:

iPhone 13 iPhone 14 (consensus) iPhone 14 (TrendForce) Mini $699.00 – – Standard $799.00 $799.00 $649.00 Max – $899.00 $849.00 Pro $999.00 $1,099.00 $1,049.00 ProMax $1,099.00 $1,199.00 $1,149.00

Talking about a price drop on the iPhone is always an exercise in faith, something we have heard about a thousand times, but that has practically never materialized. Nevertheless, in the face of negative economic prospects in the short and medium termTrendForce considers that Apple could finally have opted for a much more conservative profile, exposing itself to losing part of the margins that higher prices would provide, but avoiding a rise of 100 dollars, which could be perceived by many users as excessive, since it would also apply to some models that are already quite expensive, negatively affecting their sales.

Recall that with the iPhone 12 generation, Apple expected the iPhone Mini to be the best-selling model, but to its surprise, it was the Pro models that aroused the most interest in the market, a trend that has continued in the iPhone 13 Could a $100 increase negatively affect the valuation and sales of the Pro models? It’s a possibility we can’t rule out.. Yes, I am surprised and I would be more surprised by the drop in price of the iPhone 14, but of course, it would be the only option to maintain the price difference, in increments of 100 dollars, between each version.