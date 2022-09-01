But already? iPhone 14 Pro clones are sold in China with new notch format

Apple has not yet launched the iPhone 14 family, but it already has a clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model being sold in china. The “novelty” was revealed this Thursday and apparently seeks to catch those unsuspecting consumers.
Of course, there are also those who want to buy an Android clone just to have a device similar to Apple’s latest release, but it’s worth noting that the Parallel iPhone 14 Pro Max mimics the expected design well for the real device.
That’s because there’s the new pill + hole notch Format to accommodate the front camera and supposed Face ID sensors, something that only exists on the original device.
Want to see the unboxing? Play below!
In addition to the smartphone itself looking a lot like a traditional iPhone, the software it runs also manages to emulate iOS well. It doesn’t need to say much, but we know that this is some modded version of Android.
Early reviews of the clone make it clear that there is a considerable chin on the display and that there are apparently artificial rear cameras.
Another detail worth mentioning is that the new notch of the devices is not joined by software, something that may be present in the original iPhone 14 Pro.
In any case, it is interesting to note that counterfeiters are confident that this will be the final design of Apple’s new devices. Of course, the Cupertino manufacturer does not comment on the matter.
What did you think of the iPhone 14 Pro Max copy? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.