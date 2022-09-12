But already? Dynamic Island of iPhone 14 Pro could come to Xiaomi smartphones soon

Launched in conjunction with the iphone 14 Pro line, the dynamic island is perhaps one of the biggest novelties of this year’s devices. The feature caught the attention of even those who have an Android smartphone and alternative solutions are already being developed.
That’s because a MIUI theme developer created a dynamic island that can be used on Xiaomi smartphones. The news began to circulate this weekend, and it has not yet been approved by the manufacturer’s security team.
The theme is called Grumpy UI and is only available in Chinese, but it already lets you turn the tiny hole in the display into a useful multitasking tool for switching between apps.
See in the video below:
Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint 😎 pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnb
— Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 11, 2022
The biggest difference between Apple’s solution and the theme developed for Xiaomi smartphones is just one: the dynamic hole does not allow using the front camera area to display a notification, for example.
For now, the novelty remains pending analysis and approval by the MIUI themes team, but the repercussion on Chinese social networks is great. Therefore, there are chances that the theme is one of the most downloaded on the Xiaomi store.
It is worth remembering that Apple’s dynamic island is a simple solution that most likely could end up on Android smartphones in an official way, since many manufacturers are inspired by the Cupertino company’s ideas.
Would you use such a theme on your smartphone? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.
