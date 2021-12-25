Business calls are history for me: they finally stopped bothering me with spam

The phone rings and I don’t recognize the number. But it doesn’t matter: I click on the little Assistant icon and Google’s machinery starts to answer the call for me. I know that the voice of the assistant sounds in the receiver of the telemarketer, I see the transcript in real time as Assistant asks what you are calling for. “Fiber offer,” I read on the screen. “I’ll send you a message,” I guess Google Assistant says to get rid of it. All without having to pick up the hook and with the press of a couple of buttons, this was the future.

The Google phone has a call filtering system that allows you to greatly restrict phone spam. In addition, Google recently introduced in Spain the “Call Filter”, a voice recognition system that can answer any communication without the user talking to the phone at any time. It is wonderful.

Google Assistant doesn’t kill spam, it does avoid (almost) all hassles

Button to filter calls on the Google Pixel 6

I cannot say that telephone spam with the Google Pixel 6 and the call filter of the telephone app is over, I have to make this clear: despite the fact that the number of communications is greatly reduced, calls are always sneaking in that cannot be detected. And having Assistant talk to those people seems like the invention of the century.

When I saw the Google Duplex demo at Google I / O 2018, I was blown away: the company had gotten its assistant to behave almost like a person; working independently and autonomously not only when it came to understanding what was said during the call, but also when it was his turn to answer. And always without losing the thread of its mission: to get a reservation for the user.

The call filter that is operational in Spain has a certain relationship with Duplex, but it is much more limited. Assistant can answer the call and transcribe the conversation on the screen, but it is the user who must guide the conversation, always without lifting the handset. For this, Assistant offers small buttons on the screen such as “It is urgent?“,”More information“,”Call me back“or”Wrong number“By clicking on them, the operator dictates what the user wants. And, once you do not want to dictate anything else, Google Assistant can hang up the call saying goodbye with a dry” Goodbye. ”

The call filter does not send data to Google: all communication, responses and transcripts happen on the Google Pixel and without the need for an Internet connection

It is true that you have to continue paying attention to the call. Even so, not having the obligation to talk to the telemarketers seems magnificent to me. Because don’t they force me to talk to machines when I call support services? Now is my turn.

Perfect for those who hate talking on the phone. Like me

Conversation in progress of Google Assistant with a telemarketer

I know that I am the personalized paradox of smartphone use: I love this device, I have bought dozens of them and analyzed hundreds, I love to configure them, get the most out of them with applications, I spend hours with each new analysis to leave each model just the way I like it . And even so, I hate talking on the phone. In fact, I would say that I almost panicked him.

It is not that I avoid making calls since, because of my work, I have to be on the phone almost daily. However, I could do anything to not pick up the handset, dial a number, and fight to speak to an operator and explain my problems. In fact, I have been months without terminating services just because the only way to cancel them was to phone. Google Assistant, I wish you could cancel the gym for me.

The Google Assistant filter is used for any call, whether the contact is in the phonebook or not

Having the spam call filter has eradicated commercial calls on my Pixel 6. What’s more, now I filter all calls, it’s wonderful. I don’t know the phone number that appears on the screen? Well, let Google Assistant answer it, I’ll see what it wants transcribed. What if I am not interested? The assistant will hang up the call and I will add the number to the blacklist. I already have a few.