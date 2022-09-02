Business Agility: The second Flight Levels Day will be international

Speakers from all over the world show the way to agile companies using Levels. The online conference will take place on October 10th.

After the successful start last year, the organizers are judging voonze developer and dpunkt.verlag this year’s online conference on Flight Levels in English. The cooperation partner is once again the Flight Levels Academy founded by Flight Levels inventor Klaus Leopold. On October 10, 2022, participants will learn from speakers and other experts – including Flight Levels pioneers Klaus Leopold and Sigi Kaltenecker – the techniques and basics for using the Flight Levels model profitably. Interaction with the speakers is possible and desired, and accompanying workshops before and after the conference round off the offer. Discounted conference tickets are available until September 21 with an early bird discount.

From agile companies to

There can be worlds between the introduction of agile teams and the actual agile behavior on the market. This is where the Flight Levels Day comes in: How can agile promises be translated into reality? How can agile implementation be implemented in large companies? The interaction of agile teams is just as important as cooperation across the entire company. Flight Levels offer an approach for a sustainable agile transformation. Executives at all levels as well as product managers or agile coaches should be able to gain valuable insights in the online conference in order to promote business agility.

6 lectures, 4 reflections, 2 panels and 2 workshops

The program of the first internationalization/">international Flight Levels Day has a repertoire of speakers from all over the world: From Thailand to South Africa, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria and Germany to the USA, Flight Levels users from five continents share their experiences and insights with the participants. The first lecture by Kulawat Wongsaroj and Kamon Treetampinij offers an introduction to Flight Levels, before a further deepening of the topic takes place during the course of the day. For example, Stefan Neck shows how flight levels can be used as an assessment and design tool in the early stages of transformation to promote change management.

The program of the online conference offers six 30-minute presentations:

Flight Levels Explained to Non-Flight Levels Experts

Navigating Through “Stuckness” with Flight Levels – A Case Study

Change Flow: An Agile Transition Process

Flight Levels as an Assessment and Design Tool for Early Transformation Stages

Achieving Great Business Outcomes by Focusing on the Operational Structure

Taking international participants into account, Flight Levels Day 2022 will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. CEST.

After one or two lectures, participants can enter into an interactive exchange with the speakers and other experts in a total of four reflection sessions and discuss the lectures they have attended. This can also include the opinions shared by two expert panels moderated by Sigi Kaltenecker and Klaus Leopold. At the end of the day, they invite the speakers to a final round of reflection: What insights and new impulses did you gain from the conference and the conversation with participants? Following this, participants will have one hour of interactive breakout rooms available for socializing.

Anyone who would like to delve deeper into the topic of Flight Levels before or after the conference can attend the half-day workshop “Flight Levels Introduction with Interactive Simulation of Flight Levels” by Henriette Wienges and Kerstin Lerner on October 6th or the half-day workshop on October 11th – Attend workshop “Data-Driven Improvement and Coaching for Flight Levels Systems” by Troy Magennis.

Early bird tickets until September 21st

Tickets for the online conference day can be purchased at a reduced price until September 21, 2022. The organizers of the Flight Levels Day follow the approach of being accessible to international participants and therefore take into account the purchasing power of different countries in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). For conference visitors from Germany, the price for a conference ticket is 199 euros (all prices plus 19% VAT), after 21 September 249 euros. A workshop ticket for one of the half-day workshops “Flight Levels Introduction – FLIN” or “Data-Driven Improvement and Coaching for Flight Levels Systems” can be purchased for 349 euros.

Further information can be found on the website. If you want to stay up to date, you can subscribe to the newsletter there or contact the organizers follow on twitter.