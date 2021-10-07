Bus driver’s lucky escape after windscreen caved in during frightening smash with truck

The front windscreen of a bus was caved in after a frightening crash between with a HGV on a busy Dublin road.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash which took place on the Kylemore Road in Ballyfermot at 9am this morning.

A photo from the scene, courtesy of the DFB’s Twitter account, showed the extent of the damage to the bus’ windscreen, which was completely smashed in on the driver’s side.

Gardai are investigating the incident but, thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Access to the road was restricted with just one lane left open to traffic on one of the most congested roads in south Dublin.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardai are attending the scene of a road traffic collision involving a HGV and a Bus that occurred on the Kylemore Road, Dublin City this morning at 9.00am.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland for comment.

