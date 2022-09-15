Burned down data center: OVH opens fireproof successor in Strasbourg

Also due to structural defects, an OVH data out completely in March 2021. The successor is now “hyper-resistant”.

A year and a half after a fire destroyed an entire OVH data center and severely damaged another, the French cloud provider has inaugurated a “hyper-resilient and sustainable” successor on the site. The event in Strasbourg was attended by two French ministers and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

30 million euros have been invested in the facility, called SBG5, and the data center is based on plans drawn up shortly after the fire. On an area of ​​1700 m² there are 19 isolated rooms, fire resistance is about two hours. The energy and emergency power supply had been moved outside.

Wooden ceilings, no automatic fire extinguishers

On the night of March 10, 2021, a fire completely destroyed the SBG2 data center and damaged parts of SBG1. No one was injured by the fire, and the two data centers were not put back into operation. Subsequent investigations revealed some glaring deficiencies. There were wooden ceilings in the facility that were supposed to be fire-resistant for a maximum of one hour, The Register had reported. In addition, according to IT magazine, there were no automatic fire extinguishers, the power supply was cut far too late, and the design of the building made it easier for the flames to spread. A water leak from an inverter is said to be the possible cause of the fire.

OVH is one of the largest Internet service providers in Europe and, in addition to several data centers in France, operates others in the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Singapore and Australia. According to the company, there are a total of 33 on four continents. With the new type of data center, OVH not only wants to improve security, but also reduce the ecological footprint, the company assures.

