Burger King opens metaverse restaurant with real-life takeaway delivery

Burger King announced this Monday, the 12th, the debut of a virtual restaurant of the fast food chain in the metaverse, allowing customers to place orders in BKverso and receive them at home. The novelty was launched through the Steam platform, allowing customers to experience a new way of buying snacks for delivery.
According to information, the company goes against the grain and decides to enter the platform only for the hype (“fashion”, in Portuguese) allowing to know the inside of the store and order a snack through one of the self-service totems available in the virtual space — in life real the snack is delivered by the BK Delivery service.
Although it is an interesting release for metaverse enthusiasts, Burger King reinforces that this feature is no more practical or faster than delivery at the counter or using the application compatible with Android and iOS. For now, the program is not yet available on Steam, but the launch should happen soon – visit the page.
Watch the campaign promotional video:
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 or Higher
- Processor: Intel® i5-4590, AMD FX 8350 equivalent or better.
- Memory: 4 GB of RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970, AMD Radeon™ R9 290 equivalent or better.
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- VR Compatibility: Steam VR only
Do you believe in the future of the metaverse in Europe? Tell us, comment!