Burger King opens metaverse restaurant with real-life takeaway delivery

Burger King announced this Monday, the 12th, the debut of a virtual restaurant of the fast food chain in the metaverse, allowing customers to place orders in BKverso and receive them at home. The novelty was launched through the Steam platform, allowing customers to experience a new way of buying snacks for delivery.

According to information, the company goes against the grain and decides to enter the platform only for the hype (“fashion”, in Portuguese) allowing to know the inside of the store and order a snack through one of the self-service totems available in the virtual space — in life real the snack is delivered by the BK Delivery service.