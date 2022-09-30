Bundesnetzagentur wants to become Germany’s platform supervisor

The regulator sees itself well positioned to fill the central role of digital services coordinator under the Digital Services Act.

The Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) can supervise s. The vice president of the regulatory authority, Wilhelm Eschweiler, tried to convince the viewers of an online discussion with the director of the Leibniz Institute for Media Research aka the Hans Bredow Institute, Wolfgang Schulz, on Thursday. Accordingly, the Bonn office is ideally positioned to assume the central role of national coordinator for digital services under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Old authority, new task

Among other things, the mediation body is to act as a relay station and central contact for the EU Commission, which is responsible for supervising very large online platforms with over 45 million monthly active users in the EU. In addition, there are tasks such as the certification of trustworthy whistleblowers to harmful and illegal content and of researchers with special access to network operator data. The coordinator is also a member of the European committee of all DSA supervisory bodies.

According to experts, this new task requires competence in media, data protection, consumer and network law. It is questionable whether a new authority is necessary for this, whether the tasks should be distributed or whether completely different supervisory structures are required. Schulz reminded that the DSA also deals with the regulation of public communication content. In doing so, fundamental rights must be observed. The area is “very sensitive” to government intervention. At least in the case of “socially relevant communication” the state remoteness of inspectors must be guaranteed.

Eschweiler spoke of a current “show run by the authorities” who were interested in the position of the coordinator. It is clear that the architecture of the Platform Basic Law “does not provide for a shift in national responsibilities”. The existing portfolio will therefore not be changed: “None of us want to get involved in media regulation,” assured the lawyer. The state media authorities should continue to call the shots here. In addition, the regulatory authority does not want to dispute the competences of the Federal Cartel Office, customs authorities or the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

Eschweiler does not know of any supporters within the federal government for the option of setting up a new super authority from scratch. Such a step would take a long time and new teams would have to be recruited. In addition, there are already enough offices in .

“Nucleus of a digital agency”

The BNetzA started as a sector-specific competition authority, but is increasingly becoming “the nucleus of a digital agency,” explained the former head of department in the Federal Ministry of Economics. For example, she is now also responsible for imposing fines under the EU regulation against terrorist online content and for checking preventive measures by host providers. In addition to lawyers and economists, there are also a “row of computer scientists” and data scientists. There is “no other authority in the Federal Republic” with such a high degree of interdisciplinarity.

Eschweiler also sees no problem with the necessary independence: “We are de facto not subject to instructions,” he emphasized. There are “no regulatory measures”. Experience and a high level of expertise in dealing with the courts have been acquired after numerous fine proceedings, for example for unauthorized telephone calls or the repeated frequency auctions in mobile communications: in the latter “every step is checked by us by the highest court”. Relevant questions in the energy sector have already been discussed with the European Court of Justice.

The regulation expert also considers other “independence-enhancing elements” to be conceivable. The area of ​​the DSA coordinator could be limited to pure legal supervision without technical control. There would then only be an obligation to report to the Bundestag.

interfaces

In terms of cooperation, the network agency is already working with the European Regulatory Body for Electronic Communications (Gerek) in the telecommunications sector, explained Eschweiler. In this context, for example, guidelines for net neutrality were created. For the authority, securing them remains a “conditio sine qua non” (necessary prerequisite) even in the dispute over the platforms sharing the costs of network expansion.

According to the deputy head of the authority, there has long been a connection to civil society, to associations of those affected and to science. An advisory board with many researchers has been set up, and many conferences are being held. It would be a pleasure for him to institutionalize these forms of cooperation. The coordinator could also take representatives of the media authorities to meetings at EU level.

They had warned in advance that the DSA threatened “to create a bureaucratic monster under state control”. The work of control bodies that are already functioning is made more difficult. In many cases, the new structure sees executive power directly with the Commission.

Now Schulz is also concerned that the Brussels government institution is acquiring more and more competencies in all aspects of public communication. Here it is important to pay attention to control and transparency. Eschweiler, on the other hand, considers the central position of the Commission to be justified: With Google, Facebook, Netflix & Co. it is something different whether a strong EU player approaches them or a national media authority.



