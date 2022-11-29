Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleBullitt and MediaTek to launch the first satellite messaging smartphone in 2023

Bullitt and MediaTek to launch the first satellite messaging smartphone in 2023

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Bullitt and MediaTek to launch the first satellite messaging smartphone in 2023
- Advertisement -

The Bullitt Group, a British company specializing in rugged smartphones, announced this Tuesday (29) the partnership developed more than 18 months ago with the world’s leading chipset supplier, MediaTek, to launch the world’s first smartphone to include continuous messaging technology bidirectional satellite.

In an official statement, the company estimates that the OTT phone and satellite service will be commercially available in the first quarter of 2023 and will incorporate a free satellite emergency feature. The device will be first to use MediaTek’s 3GPP NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) chipset🇧🇷

Bullitt and MediaTek announce the first smartphone with satellite messaging (Image: Disclosure)

Device software switches to satellite link only when no cellular or Wi-Fi connection is available. The time to initially connect to the satellite and send a message is about 10 seconds. It will be possible to interact between a phone that is connected to a satellite and one that is on a regular mobile network.

- Advertisement -

So far, some companies had already made some moves related to satellites. Apple, for example, has already launched an SOS and location sharing system, T-Mobile and SpaceX are developing a more general communication system. It is also estimated that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line may have support for this type of connection.

Rugged devices produced by Bullitt, like the Motorola Defy, are targeted at professionals who work away from cell towers and Wi-Fi hotspots. With the satellite connection, they will no longer be unreachable during the workday.

Earlier this year, MediaTek demonstrated its NTN – non-terrestrial network – modem by testing it under laboratory conditions. The test simulated a connection to a satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), i.e. 600km/370mi altitudewhich is orbiting at 27,000km/h (17,000mph).

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

The Witcher: Unreal Engine 5 Remake Will Have an Open World, Says CD Projekt Red

Update (11/29/2022) - GS At the end of October, CD Projekt Red announced a remake...
Mobile

This will be the Samsung Galaxy A14, which wants to lead the Android mid-range

It has been known for some time that samsung is working on a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.