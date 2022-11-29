Bullitt and MediaTek to launch the first satellite messaging smartphone in 2023

The Bullitt Group, a British company specializing in rugged smartphones, announced this Tuesday (29) the partnership developed more than 18 months ago with the world’s leading chipset supplier, MediaTek, to launch the world’s first smartphone to include continuous messaging technology bidirectional satellite. In an official statement, the company estimates that the OTT phone and satellite service will be commercially available in the first quarter of 2023 and will incorporate a free satellite emergency feature. The device will be first to use MediaTek’s 3GPP NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) chipset🇧🇷

Device software switches to satellite link only when no cellular or Wi-Fi connection is available. The time to initially connect to the satellite and send a message is about 10 seconds. It will be possible to interact between a phone that is connected to a satellite and one that is on a regular mobile network. - Advertisement - So far, some companies had already made some moves related to satellites. Apple, for example, has already launched an SOS and location sharing system, T-Mobile and SpaceX are developing a more general communication system. It is also estimated that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line may have support for this type of connection.