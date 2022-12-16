Build 22623.1037 of Windows 11 arrives with new voice commands for the system

THE Microsoft released a new build of Windows 11 Insider Preview this Thursday (15). In that sense, the version 22623.1037 one of its highlights is the addition of several voice commands. One of the updates that allowed something like that was released in January of this year, with the possibility of using the system’s virtual keyboard. In general, the novelties cited include the user saying the desired number when using the calculator, for example. In addition, there is how to use Excel through some commands that allow access to tables in the program. Finally, the company also implemented ways to understand when the user speaks names with special characters.

The use of the system interface has also been improved in the new build, with the improvement of horizontal scrolling, which now brings the feature that allows continuous scrolling from one side to the other, as well as vertical scrolling. As for voice commands, there are several options that the user can use to have a simpler use of the software. Some example commands are “Show [nome do programa]” to have Windows open an application, “Show list of commands” or “show commands” to access the help list of commands and “Close voice access” to close the voice command application.



