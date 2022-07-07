BuhoCleaner, an application to recover storage space and improve the performance of macOS

It is really frustrating to see how after investing a lot of money in a computer, performance problems start after some time. With macOS it is no different, although there are solutions that can help us improve that aspect.

We have now tested a program called BuhoCleaner, specially designed to increase productivity on macOS. It is a software created by the company DrBuho Inc., a leader in productivity software for macOS and founded in 2019.

BuhoCleaner comes as an optimized Mac Cleaner for Ventura/M2, a program that can reclaim more free storage space and efficiently boost macOS performance.

Many such issues appear with the change in storage categories in the recent macOS update. There is a new category called “System Data”, and there are many orphaned, unwanted, or leftover files that are not necessarily included in system data, including application cache, temporary files, disk images, and other plugins .

BuhoCleaner also allows us to completely uninstall the applications that we don’t use, in a much more effective way than if we send them to the trash, since with traditional methods there are always remnants of applications on the Mac, taking up a lot of storage space.

BuhoCleaner is a simplified and more affordable alternative to CleanMyMac.

Once the program is installed from https://www.drbuho.com/es we will see a fairly intuitive side menu, with the options of Quick Cleanup, Uninstaller, Large Files, Duplicates, Startup Items and Toolkit.

Quick cleaning with OwlCleaner

The first option, the quick cleanup option, allows us to perform a scan of various parts of the computer.

On the screen we can see the progress of the scan, the scan result in file size, each processed junk file, and the macOS junk file categories and results.

When the scan is finished, we will see a total amount of data that can be safely deleted. You can also see how much storage space macOS system junk files take up.

It is possible to view summary details of junk files, where we can review all the unnecessary files. Here are the detailed explanations about each type of macOS system junk file.



Among the data found we have:

User Cache Files – User cached data on your Mac computer helps speed up downloading of data from the Internet or stored in iCloud. This cache data needs to be cleared periodically to keep your Mac running more efficiently.

System log files – Every Mac has system log files stored within its memory. Mac saves these system log files primarily for developers to diagnose and fix errors with macOS and system applications when they occur.

Browser cache: Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or other browser application may cache a lot of data, which consists of temporary files, such as images and text files. They are collected from the sites you visit.

Unused DMG files: Apple Disk Image is a disk image format commonly used by macOS. When opened, a DMG file is mounted as a volume within the Finder. After installation, these DMG files may no longer be useful.

User log files: When an application crashes, you are usually asked to submit an error log file containing the error report. The accumulated user logs collected on your Mac may take up a portion of the storage space.

System cache files: macOS uses cache data to speed up system startup time. It’s important to clear your cache periodically to help your computer’s applications run more efficiently.

Xcode Garbage: By clearing intermediate builds and project indexes, you can not only reclaim free storage, but also fix Xcode crashes and unwanted errors.

Trash: Trash is a temporary storage space for files that the user has deleted in a file manager. They won’t be permanently deleted from your Mac unless you manually remove them.

Some additional operations can be performed in this macOS system junk summary window, such as selecting all or deselecting all items, sorting by size or name, filtering by ascending and descending, and more.

After reviewing the scan result summary, you can click Delete to start cleaning your Mac. Doing so will bring up a progress screen showing how BuhoCleaner removes all junk files from the macOS system, and you can cancel the cleanup at any time. moment.

OwlCleaner Uninstaller

It has an app uninstall feature, a very useful tool that helps find legacy or little-used apps, along with all the leftover files that don’t have apps associated with them.



On the Uninstall Application screen we will have to select one or more applications that you want to remove from your Mac.



We can use the sorting method to find the unwanted apps, by name, size, last opened and more. It offers a very intuitive view of all the details contained within an application, as you can see in the screenshot above.

Once the application is selected, we will have to select or deselect each data element of the specific application, or even explore each element in Finder by clicking on the magnifying glass icon.

After selecting the unwanted app, click Remove to start the uninstall.

Keep in mind that the uninstallation of the application on Mac is an irreversible action, so it is important to verify everything before confirming.

We can also find all the leftover application files and clean them up in a few clicks. To do this we will go to Uninstall the application > Remnants > Select the remaining elements of the application and click Delete to remove them.

Find large files with OwlCleaner

The Large Files feature offers complete reviews of our file system, being able to explore all our large or old files at a glance.

To do this we will go to the Large Files option and click on Scan to start.

Once the scan is done, we can see that all your files larger than 50MB will be categorized by their file types: All Files, Audio Files, Video Files, Pictures, Documents, Archives, Other Files.

We can also filter them by clicking on Name, Size or Last opening, as well as explore each one by clicking on the magnifying glass icon.

Selecting one or more files will activate the Delete option.

Find duplicate files with OwlCleaner

Another of BuhoCleaner’s extremely useful options is the option to eliminate duplicates, allowing Documents, Desktop, Photo Library and other commonly used file folders to be more organized.

With this function we can scan the selected file folder, find and delete all the identical files that do not need to exist.

We just have to go to Duplicates and add the folders where we want to search for identical files.



We can click on the folder locations to start scanning or we can add custom folders to scan.

At the end we will be able to see all the duplicate files in the results review screen, being possible to activate an intelligent selection to mark all the oldest or newest duplicates with a single click.

We can also sort the results by name, size, and more, as well as preview a specific selected file.

Managing startup items with OwlCleaner

The Startup Items option shows us the applications that open automatically when we log in to Mac.

BuhoCleaner offers a smart macOS optimization solution by displaying all login items and startup services, so you can manage them all in one place.

We can select User Login Items, or Startup Services, and click Enable/Disable the item we want to continue using or not.

Here is an example of User Login Items, with Chrome sessions enabled.



In Startup Services we have all the apps that open automatically as soon as you turn on the computer, already deactivated to speed up the process.



tool kit

Finally we have the Toolkit option, which offers the following functions:

Clear DNS Cache. The local record of DNS (Domain Name Server) cache information is generated when you visit a web page to find the corresponding IP and provide it to your web browser. If the DNS cache is out of date or damaged, it may prevent you from loading a web page correctly.

Spotlight reindexing. Spotlight offers an easy way to find files, documents, apps, emails, and more. If Spotlight isn’t responding, isn’t displaying the correct search result, or just isn’t working as expected, you can rebuild the Spotlight index to resolve this issue.

Free RAM. Ideal for cleaning the contents of RAM memory and thus being able to assign said memory to the processes that we want to execute.

Sheredder. To completely remove previously deleted private or important files. Shredder completely removes what we have removed from the Mac, to prevent access by other people.

As you can see, it is an extremely simple solution to use, capable of helping a lot when it comes to optimizing the operation of our macOS.

Link: https://www.drbuho.com/es