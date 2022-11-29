Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Bugged again: Instagram problem prevents stories from being viewed

Bugged again: Instagram problem prevents stories from being viewed
After a bug that blocked the account of several users, Instagram is suffering from problems again. This time, several reports forwarded to the DownDetector portal say that the application is not allowing stories to be displayed. The problems started on the morning of Tuesday, November 29th.

As we can see below, the graph of the portal dedicated to gathering reports of problems with websites and applications shows that several users have already reported bugs on Instagram since 8 pm yesterday.

Among the problems, most complaints report bugs when using the Instagram mobile application (64%), while 25% of reports say they cannot view or interact with publications on the timeline.

Reports of Instagram issues in the last 24 hours. Image: DownDetector
It is worth mentioning that the bugs are not affecting all users. In our tests some accounts are affected, while others remain working normally so far.

Meta, which owns Instagram, has not yet commented on the problems, so it is not yet possible to say what caused them. Hopefully they will be fixed soon.

