Bugged again: Instagram problem prevents stories from being viewed

After a bug that blocked the account of several users, Instagram is suffering from problems again. This time, several reports forwarded to the DownDetector portal say that the application is not allowing stories to be displayed. The problems started on the morning of Tuesday, November 29th.

As we can see below, the graph of the portal dedicated to gathering reports of problems with websites and applications shows that several users have already reported bugs on Instagram since 8 pm yesterday.

Among the problems, most complaints report bugs when using the Instagram mobile application (64%), while 25% of reports say they cannot view or interact with publications on the timeline.