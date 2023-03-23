5G News
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftBug in Windows 11 displays security error message in Defender; see...

Bug in Windows 11 displays security error message in Defender; see how to fix

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Bug in Windows 11 displays security error message in Defender; see how to fix
1679533622 bug in windows 11 displays security error message in defender.jpeg
Several users started reporting a crash in the Windows 11 after Update with Patch Tuesday this March. This is a security error error in Defender that tells you to disable local device protection.

To eliminate the fault, users need to enable the option and restart the PC. However, this action is not effective as the message is displayed again on a regular basis, which bothers many users of the latest operating system from Microsoft.


The developer has confirmed that a recent Defender update (KB5007651, version 1.0.2302.21002), released via Patch Tuesday, is broken and displays an erroneous message saying “Local security protection is disabled”.

In its health dashboard, Microsoft explained the issue and also presented users with a way to check whether Local Security Authority (LSA) protection is enabled or not in the System Workaround section.

What to do

In the published note, Microsoft specifies how the problem is limited to this update and does not occur in the other updates released on March 14th. The company has reported a way to verify that LSA protection is actually enabled.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 has three Brazilian teams in the finals

LSA: Local security authority, validates users for local and remote logins and enforces local security policies.

If you’ve enabled LSA and restarted your device at least once, you can ignore warning notifications and any additional notifications that require a restart. You can verify that LSA protection is enabled in Event Viewer using the information available here:

To verify that LSA started in safe mode when Windows started, look for the following WinInit event in the system log under Windows Logs:

  • 12: LSASS.exe was executed as a protected process with level: 4

And you, were you affected by this bug? Tell us in the comments down below!

