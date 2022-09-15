Bug in iOS 16 causes problems in games and apps with multitouch gestures

iOS 16 was recently announced by Apple with several new features, among them a gesture to open clipboard controls, which has been renewed in the new version of the system and is causing an annoying bug in apps that use with more than two fingers on the screen.

These issues have caused many developers to send warnings to users of their apps not to update to iOS 16. According to them, the bug involves using the 3-finger gesture on the screen to open the iOS clipboard controls as you can see below. The gesture to activate this feature interferes with the functions of these applications that also use multitouch controls to simulate different scenarios.

causes-problems-in- -and-apps.jpeg" width="660" height="330">

- Advertisement - Most developers who are reporting the problem are from music rhythm games or virtual musical instruments. However, even the native Camera app is suffering from this bug, as tapping with 3 fingers on the screen could be used to trigger specific functions and now opens the clipboard instead. Security tips for virtual meetings in Zoom

Other Apple apps that also suffer from the bug include GarageBand, Safari and Settings, but many other apps can be affected, as Apple uses multi-touch gestures in several of its native apps. Unfortunately Apple has not yet commented on the issue, but this is not the first time something like this has happened with iOS, as the same bug also affected iOS 13 and was fixed with updates after its release.

