Bug in Google Calendar is creating random events from emails

Abraham
Bug in Google Calendar is creating random events from emails
Google Calendar is causing several users to report experiencing a strange bug in the service’s app in recent days. the app is creating random, non-existent events throughout the day based on the content of Gmail messages🇧🇷

Various types of emails including delivery notifications, purchase receipts and newsletters are showing up as calendar events throughout the day. Even people enjoying free games on the Epic Games Store these past few days are inadvertently creating calendar events around the subject of receipts.

User has events marked from game receipts from the Epic Games Store (Image: Reproduction / TheVerge)

Sought by the portals 9to5Google and The Verge, Google has not yet commented on the problem.

But a simple solution, for now, is to access the Google Calendar settings and disable the option “Show events from Gmail”, an integrated feature that helps create events from messages. Despite the ease, the technology is clearly having a problem that is making a wrong reading of what should or should not enter the users’ calendar.

And you, are you having this problem too?

