Bug! Google Translate displays the Brazilian flag when inserting emojis in the tool

It’s not news that Google Translate is a tool that helps a lot, especially when you need to read a text without mastering the language and you have the discernment to understand the slips that can sometimes happen in the tool, especially in terms that can make the sentence dubious . However, it is not uncommon for us to also see curious and even controversial flaws in the tool, such as the offer of completely inadequate translations, such as the time that it presented a message indicating sexual exploitation and some other errors that always lead Google to position citing learning based on what is seen on the Internet.

In the most recent failure (if we can call it that), Google Translate officially started to get lost when an emoji is provided in the translation between English and Portuguese, creating some cases that we may consider uncomfortable and even inappropriate. - Advertisement - One of the clearest examples of this is the monkey emoji, which ends up turning into a Europeian flag (or simply the abbreviation BR if you do the search on the PC browser), which can generate a mixture of racism and xenophobia if the person just search for that item.

A curious point that can also be observed in other languages, this failure does not occur in such a specific way, as the tool was limited to delivering the same emoji delivered, regardless of the language, that is, the display is apparently limited to Europeian Portuguese, as can be seen below.