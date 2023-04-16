Bug? Apple devices constantly ask for the ID password and the problem irritates users

You apple services are being affected by a bug that is hitting many people. According to user reports, devices are asking to be Apple password entered ID several times and in addition there were situations when the login failed. Some readers of the portal 9to5Mac noticed the issue, which was also cited by more Apple device owners on Twitter. According to what has been said, the devices are asking for the Apple ID password constantly and there are cases where even with the correct password, it is not possible to enter the account.

Including, there is even a report in which the subscription to the Apple TV+ service simply disappeared, causing him to no longer be able to use the apple streaming platform. In that sense, the website Downdetector exhibited an increase in service complaints during the past 24 hours. - Advertisement - Despite this, the company’s own website, which is in charge of reporting when a company service is experiencing problems, did not recognize problems related to login with Apple ID. Even so, there are reports of people in Japan and even in Europe with complaints about the login bug.



