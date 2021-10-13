Budget 2022: Who will receive the Christmas bonus this year and how much will they get?

In the Budget 2022 announcement, it was confirmed that the Christmas bonus will be paid out to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this year.

A fund of €315 million is being made available to pay for the Christmas bonus after Minister Heather Humphreys secured a total welfare budget of over €900 million.

As well as the Christmas bonus, social welfare recipients will receive a €5 increase across the board.

This will include those in receipt of the the Jobseekers allowance, paternity benefits and the State pension. This increase will come into effect on January 1.

Here is everything you need to know about the Christmas bonus for 2021.

How many people qualify for the Christmas bonus?

As many as 1.4 million people currently receiving some form of social welfare will qualify for the Christmas bonus this year.

How much is the Christmas bonus?

The bonus will amount to 100% of a normal weekly social welfare payment that claimants receive.

When will it be paid?

It’s expected to be paid on December 6, 2021.

Who qualifies for the Christmas bonus?

This bonus will be paid to all social welfare recipients “including pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents,” Minister Humphreys said. PUP recipients will also get the payment.

If currently receiving one of the following payments, you qualify for the 2021 Christmas Bonus.

State Pensions and Widow’s/Widower’s/Surviving Civil Partner’s Pensions

Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, Partial Capacity Benefit, Disablement Benefit, Domiciliary Care Allowance and Guardian’s payments.

One-Parent Family Payment, Jobseeker’s Transition Payment, Deserted Wife’s Benefit and Allowance and Farm Assist.

Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, TÚS and Job Initiative.

Long-term Jobseeker’s Allowance, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Daily Expenses Allowance (formerly Direct Provision Allowance

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter