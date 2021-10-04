Budget 2022: The three everyday items that will cost you more after October 12

With Budget 2022 set to be revealed on October 12, a number of everyday items are expected to have more tax added onto the price.

The environment will be a key factor in Budget 2022 and the Green Party are sure to be calling for tax increases on products that damage the environment.

Here are three everyday items that will almost certainly cost more after October 12

Petrol and diesel

In the firing line of the Green Party is the price of petrol and diesel. The price of a litre of petrol and diesel is increased every year in the Budget as a way to raise tax for the exchequer.

A 60-litre tank of Diesel will rise by €1.48 while a 60-litre tank of petrol will jump by €1.28. The Government has already announced plans to increase carbon tax by €100 per tonne by 2030.

Until 2030, the carbon tax will increase €7.50 on an annual basis.

Minister Eamon Ryan said: “Here in Ireland we passed the Climate Act, which commits us to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest, and a cut of 51% by 2030 (compared to 2018 levels).

“The Climate Action Plan 2021, sets out the measures we need to take to reach our 2030 targets, including more renewable energy, decreased transport emissions, changes in how we heat our homes and how we grow our food and look after our land.”

Tobacco / cigarettes

Tobacco has been a regular target or price hikes by consecutive governments. In fact, the price of cigarettes has increased by 50 cents in each of the last six budgets.

Between 2017 and 2021, the price of a pack of cigarettes has increased by 24%.

Because Ireland has one of the highest rates of duty on tobacco products, Revenue has warned the Government that increasing it further could lead to people importing cheaper products from outside the state.

VRT rise for vast majority of vehicles

An increase in VRT (vehicle registration tax) looks set to add around €1,000 to the price of new petrol or diesel cars.

For those who drive 4×4 gas guzzlers, the tax on these vehicles could increase by as much as 42%. Tax for electric vehicles looks likely not to be raised.

