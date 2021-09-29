Budget 2022: Tax breaks likely for those working from home – but what are they?

An Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar has all but confirmed that those working from home will receive tax breaks in Budget 2022 on October 12.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Washington where he confirmed a number of measures would be included in the budget to help those who are working from home.

A scheme is being written up by Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, which will help workers pay for heating and electricity costs.

The current allowance for those working from home is 10% of heating and electricity bills but that could rise to as much as 30% when the budget is revealed.

Varadkar said: “There will be space within the tax package for some measures to promote remote working.”

“Minister Donohoe is working on that and I haven’t seen the details yet, but it is intended to promote remote working, which we think will be a big part of the future and important for work-life balance and having more people working in rural Ireland.”

During the height of the pandemic, those working from home could also apply for tax relief for broadband costs.

There’s also likely to be an increase in the minimum wage and social welfare payments.

