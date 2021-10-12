Budget 2022 LIVE: Social welfare and pension boosts with blow for car owners

The details of Budget 2022 are being finalised in advance of the Government’s big announcement this afternoon.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will take their feet in the Dail Chamber at 1pm to outline the Government’s fiscal plans for next year as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There seems to be something for almost everything in the €4.7 billion Budget with increases of €5 for pensioners and all social welfare payments as well as a drop of €8 in weekly taxes for average workers.

Public transport fares area also set to drop by 50 per cent for those aged up 24.

However, carbon taxes will see the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil all increase.

We will be bringing you all the latest Budget 2022 news as the big speech starts at 1pm.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter for all the latest Dublin news.