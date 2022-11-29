Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeLatest newsEuropeBrussels to have increased police presence for football matches - mayor

Brussels to have increased police presence for football matches – mayor

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

The city of Brussels will have an increased police presence ahead of World Cup football matches this week, the mayor told Euronews after clashes broke out due to Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the tournament.

Belgian police detained a dozen people on Sunday, deploying water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds.

“We are a very cosmopolitan city in Brussels. We have 184 nationalities. So, every day there is a team that wins and a team that pays, but a team that wins. If you want to party, no problem,” said Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels.

- Advertisement -

“If you come to break furniture, if you come to break in town, you will have to deal with the Brussels police,” he added, insisting that the city does not have a problem integrating minority groups.

He blamed the riots on Sunday on a small group of “thugs”, adding that police had control of the situation within two hours.

- Advertisement -

Close confirmed that there “will be a lot of police” when Morocco plays Canada on Thursday.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

This will be the Samsung Galaxy A14, which wants to lead the Android mid-range

It has been known for some time that samsung is working on a...
Apple

Apple announces 2022 App Store Awards winners.

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, which recognize the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.